Woodsboro Bank Donates to Support Frederick County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center After Devastating Fire

The Frederick County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center is rebuilding after a devastating barn fire on August 31 that destroyed its barn, tack room, equipment, and hay. The loss forced the program to cancel all of its fall classes as it works to recover and rebuild.

The organization’s mission is to provide Frederick County residents with medically certified mental, physical, or emotional disabilities the opportunity to engage in equestrian activities. Through horseback riding, participants develop basic horsemanship skills; improve muscle tone, balance, and posture; and gain confidence and self-esteem.

In response to the tragedy, Woodsboro Bank made a $500 donation to support the center’s rebuilding efforts.

“Our hearts go out to everyone at the Frederick County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center as they recover from this devastating loss,” said David Crum, vice president and branch manager for Woodsboro Bank. “The strength and generosity of the community remind us of what it truly means to come together in difficult times. We’re grateful to play a small part in helping this incredible organization continue its important work.”

Woodsboro Bank recently made a donation to the Frederick County 4-H Therapeutic Riding Center (from left): Ruthie Simmel, Thomas Ramsey, Debbie and Cor Endlich, and David Crum.