Woodsboro Bank CEO Steve Heine to Retire in 2025

Woodsboro Bank has announced that President and CEO Steve Heine (pictured right) will retire on December 31, 2025, after more than eight years of leadership.

Heine, who joined the bank in 2017, guided it through a period of record growth, with profitability rising each year, and the bank more than doubling in size. He also led the expansion of services, including mortgage and treasury management, and is credited with reshaping the bank’s culture while strengthening its community ties.

Under his leadership, Woodsboro Bank supported more than 150 local nonprofits, launched student scholarships, and partnered with Hood College. Heine himself has served in leadership roles with the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, the YMCA of Frederick County, and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, among others.

“It’s been the greatest privilege of my career to lead Woodsboro Bank,” Heine said. “While it’s bittersweet to step away, I know I’m leaving this institution in capable hands.”

Heine will remain on the bank’s Board of Directors after retirement. Current President and CEO Rich Ohnmacht will continue leading the bank alongside the executive team.