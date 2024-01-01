Woodsboro Bank Appoints Dwayne Myers to Board of Directors

Frederick County’s Woodsboro Bank has appointed Dwayne Myers, CEO of Dynamic Automotive, to its Board of Directors.

Myers brings more than 30 years of experience in the local business community. As CEO of Dynamic Automotive, a full-service auto repair and maintenance company, he has overseen the growth of the business to seven locations across Frederick and Carroll counties. In 2025, the company was named “America’s Top Small Business” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Dwayne is an exceptional leader whose business acumen and positive approach are assets to any organization,” President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank Rich Ohnmacht said. “His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to serve as Frederick’s true community bank.”

Beyond business growth, Myers is known for his commitment to workforce development and community service. Dynamic Automotive supports youth and registered apprenticeship programs and participates in charitable initiatives throughout the year. Myers is also a U.S. Army veteran and holds a degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

He currently serves in several leadership roles, including advisory positions with the Frederick County Career and Technology Center, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and Platoon 22.

Myers said he sees a strong alignment between Dynamic Automotive and Woodsboro Bank’s missions, particularly in their shared focus on people, education, and community outreach.

Founded in 1899, Woodsboro Bank is Frederick County’s longest-standing community bank and continues to serve the region through multiple locations and a full range of financial services.

Dwayne Myers, CEO of Dynamic Automotive, is appointed to the Board of Directors of Woodsboro Bank.