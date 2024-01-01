Town of Thurmont Recognized as a Tree City USA for the Ninth Consecutive Year

The Arbor Day Foundation named the Town of Thurmont a 2024 Tree City USA for the ninth consecutive year in honor of its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees to benefit its community. Thurmont also received a Growth Award for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating improved levels of tree care and community engagement.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. Its network of more than a million supporters and partners has helped the organization plant more than 500 million trees in forests and communities across more than 60 countries since 1972. The Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local area for over 50 years.

“By recognizing the role of trees as critical infrastructure, the Town of Thurmont is helping shape a healthier and more resilient future. We’re proud the Town of Thurmont is among the Arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities committed to creating positive impact through trees,” said Michelle Saulnier, vice president of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation.

“This recognition is a huge testament to the exceptional efforts put forth by our dedicated staff and volunteers,” said Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick. The town is continually working on tree planting projects and the preservation of existing trees, all of which are affiliated with the 5 Million Trees Program, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service.

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program is operated in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service. To learn more about the program or how to apply, visit arborday.org.