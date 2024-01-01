Town Hall Reports

Thurmont

Swearing In and New Liaison Assignments

The winners of the Thurmont town election were sworn in during a recent town meeting, bringing a new face to the Thurmont Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Mayor John Kinnaird, incumbent Commissioner Wayne Hooper, and new Commissioner Chris Stouter were officially sworn in on November 1 and ceremonially sworn in for the town meeting. Kinnaird’s wife, Karen, swore in her husband. Donald Stitely, Stouter’s grandfather, swore in his grandson, and Kinnaird swore in Hooper.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners and mayor were all assigned as liaisons to the town committees and commissions.

• Mayor John Kinnaird — Thurmont Senior Center

• Commissioner Marty Burns — Board of Appeals, Addiction

Commission

• Commissioner Wayne Hooper — Parks and Recreation

Commission, Police Commission

• Commissioner Lookingbill — Planning and Zoning Commission

• Commissioner Stouter — Economic Development Commission

New Planning and Zoning Commission Members Sworn In

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners reviewed the applications for open positions on the Thurmont Planning and Zoning Commission and voted to have Randy Waesche and Bryant Despeaux serve as regular members, and Randy Cubbedge serve as the alternate member on the commission.

Bids Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved bids from UTB Transformers for a new transformer at Roy Rogers Restaurant. The board approved a bid of $13,128 for a reconditioned transformer with a three-year warranty to be installed.

Thurmont Lead and Copper Survey

Thurmont town staff are asking residents to upload a picture of their water service lines to the town’s online survey about lead and copper pipes. The town is required to collect this information for the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The town will also be sending out annual notifications (required by MDE) to any property that is currently classified with an “Unknown” water service line material. You can find the link to the survey on the town’s website.

Lookingbill Asked to Resign

During public comments at a November town meeting, a town resident, Jenn Lewis, reviewed the case of Commissioner Robert Lookingbill, who entered an Alford plea in court regarding an incident last year with a young girl on a school bus he drove. Because Lookingbill’s plea deal does not convict him of a felony, which would have given the mayor and board the ability to remove him, Lewis asked him to resign for the good of the town.

Lookingbill did not respond, and Lewis said that she was planning to start a recall petition if he did not resign.

Emmitsburg



Lincoln Avenue Changes On the Way

After being briefed on the results of a traffic-calming study for Lincoln Avenue, the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted to maintain two-way traffic on the street (although, perhaps sections may become one-way), add additional traffic-calming measures such as speed bumps, and add signage and striping. This was also the option the public favored at a meeting about the study. The goal of the commissioners was to still allow the road to bleed off traffic from Main Street while increasing the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists along the street.

Town Museum/Welcome Center Possible

The Town of Emmitsburg is considering moving voting in Emmitsburg to the Emmitsburg Community Center Building and turning the building at 22 E. Main Street into a town museum/welcome center. Currently, the building sees very little use, primarily as the town voting location. Turning it into a museum would allow the town to place some of the historical collections it has received over the years on display. It is still a project in the early stages of discussion.

Newly Awarded Grant

The Town of Emmitsburg has received a MWIFA grant from the Maryland Department of the Environment for $2,573,450. It will be used for the design and construction of the replacement of the North Seton Avenue waterline and the Green Street upgrade.

Status: Loan funding award notice. If grant funding is awarded, an announcement will be made in spring 2026.

Appointments Made

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners made a number of appointments to town committees and commissioners during the November town meeting:

Silas Boakye was appointed as a full member of the Planning Commission, with a term expiring March 3, 2029.

Tricia Sheppard was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Committee, with a term of November 3, 2025, to November 3, 2027.

Will Sheppard was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Committee, with a term of November 3, 2025, to November 3, 2027.

Patrick Gill was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Committee (as an out-of-town member), with a term of November 3, 2025, to November 3, 2027.

Melissa McKenney was appointed to the Sustainable Communities Workgroup.

Zenas Sykes was appointed to the Sustainable Communities Workgroup.

Patricia Galloway resigned from the Planning Commission.

Dan Garnitz resigned from the Planning Commission.