Town Hall Reports

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Colorfest Fees Continue Being Discussed

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners continue to talk about how to set fees related to Colorfest. After approving a 20 percent increase in permit fees, eliminating the yard sale permit, and increasing the town portion of the parking fee—from $4.00 per car to $6.00 per car—they revisited the topic in October. After discussing the issue, the only change they made was to raise the parking fee to $8.00.

The fees raised from the permits pay for security, bus service, and sanitation service. The town seeks to cover costs, but rising costs and weather affecting attendance makes this close to impossible. This means the mayor and commissioners will need to review the fees again next year. They will also look into areas where they might be able to make cuts.

Road Resurfacing Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently approved a bid of $346,220.95 in their ongoing efforts to improve the streets of Thurmont. Pleasants Construction of Frederick will mill and overlay several more town roads. In addition, they will also replace the curbs and gutters on some of the streets and restripe the roads.

Appointments Made

The Thurmont Mayor and Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Greg Eyler as an alternate member on the Ethics Commission and Kristen Michaels as a Parks and Recreation Committee member.

Emmitsburg





Board of Commissioners Reorganized

Emmitsburg Commissioner Kevin Hagan and former commissioner Rosario Benvengi were elected to two open seats on the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners on September 30. Benvengi received 47 votes and Hagan received 42 votes out of 56 ballots cast.

During the October 6 town meeting, Mayor Frank Davis swore in the new commissioners for their three-year terms.

The board of commissioners also reorganized itself to fill the board officer positions and board liaison positions:

• President: Jim Hoover

• Vice President: Rosario Benvengi

• Treasurer: Cliff Sweeney

• Planning and Zoning Commission Liaison: Kevin Hagan

• Citizens Advisory Committee Liaison: Valerie Turnquist

• Parks and Recreation Committee Liaison: Cliff Sweeney

North Seton Avenue Waterline Replacement Bid Awarded

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a bid of $4,729,543 from Huntzberry Brothers for the replacement of approximately 1,900 feet of 8-inch waterline and fire hydrants. They will also install storm drains, stormwater management facilities, and bioretention planters; construct curbs, gutters, and sidewalks; plant street trees and native vegetation; and install street lights along North Seton Avenue.

Rental Registration Program Created

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted to establish a rental registrations program and rental registration fees. This requires mandatory registrations and inspections for all rental properties in Emmitsburg and set the fees and fines involved with the program.

Openings on Town Committees and Commissions

The Town of Emmitsburg is seeking volunteers to serve on various committees and commissions to make recommendations to help the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners make informed decisions. If you are interested in helping, contact the Emmitsburg Town Office. The openings are:

Planning Commission: One regular member and one alternate member needed.

Board of Appeals: One alternate member needed.

Sustainable Communities Workgroup: Two members needed.

Green Team.

Citizens Advisory Committee: Seven members needed.

