Town Hall Reports

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Simmers Property Annexation Proposal

Cross & Company, LLC recently reintroduced a new annexation plan for the Simmers Property at 304 Apples Church Road. Nearly 8 acres of the 24.5-acre property is already within the town property.

The property was previously presented for annexation in 2022 and was denied at a referendum.

Daniel Cross with Cross & Company told the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners that he would “try to do better the second time.”

The new plan still proposes a mix of housing styles, including a 60-bed senior assisted living center and two-story villas for seniors with primary living on the ground floor.

Per state law, the mayor and commissioners passed the proposal on to the Thurmont Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation.

Gateway to the Cure Donation

Thurmont Economic Development Manager Vickie Grinder reviewed the town’s activities to raise money for the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Over 11 years, the town has sponsored a variety of activities, including a golf tournament and 5K run, and merchandise to raise money for the fund. This year’s donation was $20,250.

Funds Allocated for Outdoor Fitness Court

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to adopt the National Fitness Campaign and allocated $175,000 to the project to receive a $30,000 grant. The funds will be used for an outdoor fitness court. The town is also seeking other funding, such as Program Open Space, to help pay for the project.

Colorfest Update

Although the town received what may have been record income from permit fees for this year’s Colorfest, expenses increased even greater, and the town showed a $9,932 loss.

Income from permits was $70,645 this year. However, this increase comes from an increase in permit fees over the years while the number of permits being issued has dropped significantly since 2018. This year, the town issued 462 crafter permits, 22 food permits, 14 non-profit food permits, 24 parking permits, 89 yard sale permits, and 9 information-only permits.

The total for expenses this year was $80,577.

The town has already voted to increase some permit fees for next year, which is not expected to generate enough income to cover expenses unless permits increase significantly. Instead, the mayor and commissioners will be taking a closer look at expenses, such as how security is being utilized and where and when and where bus needed. The goal is to trim expenses and bring them in line with income.

Emmitsburg

West Main Street and Waynesboro Pike Waterline Replacement Project Design Awarded

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners awarded Fox and Associates of Frederick a contract for $206,095 to create the waterline replacement design to replace 5,200 linear feet of deteriorating unlined cast iron pipe along West Main Street, from the intersection of Frailey Road and West Main Street to the end of the Waynesboro Pike waterline. The project will eliminate undersized and aging infrastructure that is causing problems, including brown tinted water during higher forced flows. The waterline is also prone to water leaks.

Work Continues On Lead Pipe Survey

The Town of Emmitsburg is complying with EPA Lead and Copper Rule Revisions that require a survey of the water pipes in town. The initial data collected so far reveal that the town has 2 lead lines and 16 galvanized lines that require replacement. Also, there are 473 lines of unknown material. These will eventually need to be identified. If the property owner can do this by supplying additional documentation, it will lower the potential cost to the town of having to do it.

Sewer Camera Line Project Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a sewer camera line project conducted by Reybold Construction Technologies. The project will help town staff identify any root blockages, structural integrity and failure, cracks or punctures in the pipes, corrosion, uneven or unaligned pipes, excessive grease buildup, hidden leaks, bellied sections, and root growth damage. The initial budget for the project was set at $100,000.

Grant Awarded

The Town of Emmitsburg recently received a Frederick County Safe Streets grant for $30,000. The grant will pay for a traffic calming study for Lincoln Avenue and the purchase of three LED flashing stop signs.