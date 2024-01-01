Town Hall Reports

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Christmas Events

The annual lighting of the Thurmont Christmas tree will be held at Mechanicstown Square Park on Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 p.m. The following Saturday, December 7, will be Christmas in Thurmont activities, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Then, on Friday, December 13, will be a Small Town Christmas on Main Street, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Radio Lane Pump Station Improvements

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a $1,028,825 contract with C. William Hetzer of Hagerstown to install a pump at the Radio Lane pumping station to increase the water capacity in the town’s high-pressure water system. Also, 938 feet of an 8-inch water main will be installed for future use. The project will be funded with American Recovery Acts funds.

Well 7 Improvements

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a $9,850 contract to replace the worn-out fan and motor at the Well 7 air scrubber.

New Police Officer Sworn In

Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird recently swore in the newest member of the Thurmont Police Department, Officer Mike Irons.

Town Kicks Off Gateway to the Cure for the 11th Year

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Patty Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund and the 11th year that Thurmont has sponsored Gateway to the Cure. The funds raised from the various events that the town sponsors in October are donated to the fund. The money stays within Frederick County and goes toward direct patient care. Thurmont’s first 10 years of donations have totaled $167,000.

Emmitsburg

Free Parking

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved free holiday metered parking from Friday, December 6, 2024, to Saturday, January 4, 2025. All of the proceeds from anyone who still pays the meter will be donated to the Emmitsburg Food Bank.

Tree Lighting

The Emmitsburg Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be on Monday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the town office on South Seton Avenue. It will be followed by an Evening of Christmas Spirit at the Carriage House Restaurant.

Update on DePaul Street Waterline

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently held a public hearing to get an update on the progress of the DePaul Street Water Replacement Project. The project is funded at $1,243,188, using a Community Development Block Grant, American Recovery Act funds, a Maryland Department of the Environment grant, and a $10,000 town match. The project will replace 2,340 feet of old waterline with a new 8-inch water main. North Seton Avenue to St. John’s Lane portion of the project is complete to date, and work is continuing on the remainder.

Appointments

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Wayne Slaughter and Sandy Slaughter from the Citizen’s Advisory Committee. They also appointed Wendy Hagan to serve on the Parks and Recreation Committee, from November 4, 2024, to November 4, 2026.

The town has openings on many of its citizen committees. If interested in serving, contact the town office.