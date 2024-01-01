Town Hall Report - Emmitsburg

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

. Town Moving Toward Property Purchase

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution to make an application of the Strategic Demolition Fund to get funds to purchase 304 East Main Street. The property has been considered an eyesore on East Main Street for years, detracting from the town’s efforts of beautification. The expected cost of the property is expected to be around $400,000.

If the town purchases the property, it will then take bids for a developer to remodel the property and add to the town’s revitalization efforts.

Bid Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently approved a bid of $127,807 to Yingling Construction, Kelco Plumbing, Mick’s Plumbing, and Coblentz Electric for the construction of a concrete pad and pole building that will be used as a laboratory for the wastewater treatment plant.

Easement Agreement Approved

The Town of Emmitsburg approved an easement for parcels in the Brookfield subdivision. This will allow the town access over, under, and across parcels C, D, and E in order to provide for storm drainage systems and stormwater management facilities. The town purchased the easement for $5 from R.J.D. Development Corporation.

Changes Made to Town Charter

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners held a number of public hearings recently to make changes to the town code concerning elected officials. They involved the following:

If a commissioner’s qualification to maintain their office comes into question, the commissioner in question will be allowed to vote on their own qualifications.

To fill a vacancy on the board, the commissioners will receive applications from qualified candidates seeking to fill the vacancy and shall hold a public hearing to interview such candidates within 45 days of the creation of the vacancy. If a majority of the remaining commissioners cannot agree on a qualified candidate to fill the vacancy and more than 180 days remain before the next regular election, the commissioners will call a special election to fill the vacancy.

If the vacancy on the board is created because a sitting commissioner is elected mayor, the vacancy on the board shall be filled by the person who received the next highest number of votes for a position on the Board of Commissioners in the same election but did not receive enough votes to win a seat.

Various outdated items that were listed as part of the town commissioners’ enumerated powers are proposed to be removed.

To carry out their enumerated powers, the commissioners cannot add a fine exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment of more than six months.

The board seeks to add the office of Vice President of the Board of Commissioners.

The mayor will appoint the heads of the town departments with the advice and consent of the board of commissioners. The employees in the departments are appointed by the department head with the approval of the mayor.

The board of commissioners approved the changes following the hearings.

New Grant Received

The Town of Emmitsburg recently received a $75,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for the engineering design at 113 South Seton Avenue to create a mixed-use park. There is no local match needed for the grant.