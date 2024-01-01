Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Flood Mitigation Project Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to approve funding for the Emmitsburg Road Flood Mitigation Project. The project will see the installation of two stormwater management facilities and a large culvert under Emmitsburg Road. The town had applied for a grant through the Maryland Water Infrastructure Financing Program through the Maryland Department of the Environment and was eligible for up to $1.8 million for the project.

The grant requires a one-time 25 percent match that is estimated to be $375,000 for a $1.5 million estimated project cost. The $190,000 in engineering and design costs that have been accrued to date can be applied to the match. The remaining $185,000 can come from the General Fund Capital Reserves.

Colorfest Services Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved bids for services at Colorfest. Each of the needed services received only one bid.

Mays Security will provide traffic control for $22,200. This is a reduction from the 2025 Colorfest. Mays will provide 21 traffic direction personnel, 2 supervisors, and 2 relief personnel for the festival.

Rill’s Bus Service will provide the shuttle buses for $28,200, which is a $1,200 increase over last year. Rill’s will provide nine standard buses and two wheelchair-accessible buses on Saturday, and seven standard buses and two wheelchair-accessible buses on Sunday.

Key Sanitation will take care of trash removal and the portable toilets for $24,350, which is a reduction of $600 from 2025. Key Sanitation will provide 102 regular toilets, 14 handicapped-accessible toilets, and a pump truck on site for the festival. They will also provide a special trash pickup after 6 p.m. on both days of the festival and 2 roll-off dumpsters at the public works building.

Vacant Streets & Parks Position To Be Filled

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to allow the Street and Parks Department to fill a vacant position. The position is funded in the current town budget and is expected to be filled around November. Because of this delay in filling it, it will save about $15,000 in salary this budget year. The board voted 4-1 to fill the position, with Commissioner Marty Burns in opposition.

Wastewater Department Apprenticeship Program Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to move forward with an apprentice program sponsored by the Maryland Rural Water Association. The Thurmont Wastewater Department is looking to fill a vacant position, which this two-year program would do. It would also help the apprentices get the certification they need to work and run the wastewater treatment plant.

The apprentices would earn 65 percent of the position’s regular salary in year 1 and 80 percent in year 2. Once the apprentices complete the program and choose to continue, they will then be paid the regular salary. The cost of the program is $3,000, but it is recouped over the course of the program.

Emmitsburg

Election Items

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved the election judges for this year’s town election on September 29. Russell Luczak, Tammy May, Mark Long, and Melissa McKenney were unanimously appointed as the judges.

The town election was held in the Community Building Gymnasium on South Seton Avenue.

Mayor Frank Davis was re-elected without opposition. Former Commissioner Glen Blanchard, Mike Myers, and incumbent Commissioner Valerie Turnquist ran to see which of them would fill Turnquist’s seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Planning Code Advisory Group Formed

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted to form a Planning Code Advisory Group during a recent meeting. A small group of Emmitsburg residents of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives will work with town staff to review existing regulations, identify opportunities for improvement, and workshop proposed concepts and language. Members may bring professional or community experience in planning, development, construction, engineering, business, real estate, property ownership, or other relevant areas.

The group will help review and rewrite Chapters 16 (Subdivisions) and 17 (Zoning) of the Emmitsburg Town Code.

Neighborhood Meals Program Going Strong

The Emmitsburg Lions Club hosted the August Neighborhood Meal, serving 119 meals to members of the community.

Mount St. Mary’s University hosted the September Neighborhood Meal on September 9.