Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

New Police Officer

Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird swore in Thurmont Police Department’s newest officer, Jaymes Phillips, at a recent meeting.

Thurmont Police Chief Dave Armstrong also announced at the same meeting that Officer Mike Sutton had been promoted to corporal. He is now the first-line supervisor over the department’s specialty divisions.

Lateral Repair Work Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a bid to repair lateral sewer lines at 108 Moser Circle at a recent meeting. Ox Construction of New Windsor will perform the work for $19,750.

The project will not cost the town anything, though. The town saved a significant amount of money on the North Church Street Project, which was funded with American Recovery Act funds. Those savings then paid for other projects, which the town had been funding through capital funds that had already been allocated. It is those capital funds that are paying for this project.

New Annexation Coming?

Thurmont Commissioner Marty Burns informed the mayor and his fellow commissioners that the town might have another annexation request coming. Although no petition for annexation has been filed yet, he said the developer has started discussing a potential annexation for the Lawyer Farm and a 345-unit development with the Thurmont Planning and Zoning Commission. However, nothing formal has been submitted.

Board Appointments

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently reviewed applicants for open positions on the Thurmont Board of Appeals and the Thurmont Ethics Commission. Each position had a single person apply. The mayor and commissioners voted for Alexis Gregory to become an alternate member to the Board of Appeals, and Brian Waesche to become an alternate member to the Ethics Commission.

The town is seeking three people to serve as regular members on the Thurmont Police Commission and one person to serve as a member of the Thurmont Charter Review committee. If interested, submit your interest on the town’s website under the “Forms” tab.

Solar-powered Walkways Installed

The Thurmont Electric Department staff has installed solar-powered walkway lights at Eyler Road Park. Trail users can now use the trail safely until the park closes each evening. The light was paid for with a Program Open Space grant.

Emmitsburg

. Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinances Approved

After a public hearing, the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently voted to amend the town code to make changes regarding accessory dwelling units (ADU). The changes were needed to bring the town into compliance with state law changes. The changes allow one ADU on a lot with an existing or proposed single-family detached home in the R-S Residential Suburban, R-1 Low Density Residential, and R-2 Medium Density Residential zoning districts and also the Village zoning district. They can be within the principal dwelling, attached to the principal dwelling, or in a detached accessory structure. Existing structures, such as garages, sheds, or basements, to be converted into ADUs if they meet applicable health and safety codes. However, they cannot be in the front yard of a lot. For all the changes to the town code, you can review the town code at the town office.

Budget Adjusted

After a town audit faulted the town for keeping employee salaries and benefits credited entirely in the employee’s home department even if work was done for other town departments, the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted to adjust the town budget. Salaries and benefits will now be allocated to the departments where the work is incurred.

These adjustments created a surplus of $77,053 in the Fiscal Year 2026 General Fund. The board also voted to move this amount to the town’s capital projects to cover a shortfall on paving projects and tree maintenance on town streets.

Grant Awarded

The Town of Emmitsburg was recently awarded a State Aid for Police Protection grant for $19,498. This will be used to help pay for contract expenses for the town deputies. The amount was determined by a state formula, and no local matching is required.

Recently Completed Projects

Recently completed community projects in Emmitsburg include:

The town time capsule has been sealed. It will be on display at the town office until the visitor center/museum opens.

The new streetlights with upgraded LED bulbs for the S. Seton Avenue crosswalk have been ordered.

The first of six speed feedback signs has been installed in town.