Town Hall Report - Thurmont

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Municipal Parking Lot to be Improved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a bid of $170,995 to make improvements to the municipal parking lot. Huntzberry Brothers of Smithsburg will remove and replace the current asphalt; make street improvements to the surrounding streets and alleys; and add landscaping, benches, and trash cans. The improvements will also add 17 additional parking spaces to the lot. A Main Street Improvement grant will pay for $125,000. The remaining funds will come from the town’s Highway User Funds. It is expected to be completed well before Colorfest.

Thurmont’s 275th Anniversary

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners agreed to forward funds for some of the projects that the Thurmont Historical Society is planning to celebrate the town’s 275th anniversary. The town will extend up to $7,500 to the historical society to pay for souvenirs, such as a challenge coin, blanket, and t-shirt. As the items sell, the historical society will reimburse the town. The amount over the funds borrowed will be used to support the historical society.

Make Sure to Complete Your Lead and Copper Survey

If you have not already uploaded a picture of your water service line coming into your home to Thurmont’s online survey, make sure to do so. State law requires the town to collect this information for the Maryland Department of the Environment. The town will also be sending out annual notifications via mail to any property that is currently classified with an “Unknown” water service line material. Even if you have already submitted a photo of your service line using the online survey, you may still receive an “Unknown” service line status letter. This may be because the portion of the service line that is connected to the water main may still be yet to be determined.

County Discussing Plans for County-operated Childcare Facilities

The Frederick County government is having discussions about creating county-operated childcare facilities to close gaps in childcare suggested in a county study. Frederick, Thurmont, Middletown, and Walkersville are some areas needing additional childcare, according to the Child Care Feasibility Study conducted last year in a partnership between Public Consulting Group, a consultant, and the Divisions of Family Services and Parks and Recreation. The study found that county families spend an average of nearly 19 percent of their income on childcare. The federal benchmark is 7 percent.