Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Thurmont Approves FY2027 Budget

The Thurmont Mayor and Board of Commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2027 budget. The budget includes a $6 million general fund, a $12.2 million electric fund budget, a $2 million sewer fund budget, and a $1.2 million water fund budget. The town’s tax rate will remain the same at 62 cents per $100. This is the town’s current tax rate.

The budget includes the use of $325,106 of unrestricted funds to cover a general fund shortfall. The hope is that all of the budgeted expenditures will not be used so that the unrestricted funds can remain untouched. The alternative would have been to raise the tax rate. Commissioner Marty Burns objected to this use of unrestricted funds, comparing it to dipping into a savings account, and said it wasn’t sustainable. However, neither he nor any of the other members of the board wanted to raise taxes.

Solar Field Project Grant Accepted

The Thurmont Mayor and Board of Commissioners recently voted to accept a $1 million grant from the Maryland Energy Administration to install an expected 100 solar panels on 3.5 acres on Radio Lane. Completed, the panels will generate 500kW of electricity that will go into Thurmont’s electrical grid.

The total cost of the project is $1,125,000, so the town would need to provide the difference. Once operational, the solar field would save the town between $80,000 and $90,000 annually. This would be from not needing to purchase as much electricity on the open market. Over the 20- to 25-year lifespan of the panels, the town is expected to save more than $3 million.

Commissioner Marty Burns objected to the project because he said that it would be an eyesore and that it wouldn’t make a noticeable difference on residents’ electric bills (about a $1.20 on the average bill). Other commissioners said the field would be in an out-of-the-way location that most people will not even notice.

The board voted 4-1 (Commissioner Burns opposed) to accept the grant so the project can move on to the Board of Appeals and Planning and Zoning Commission for their review and recommendations.

Town Makes Annual Contributions

The Town of Thurmont recently presented checks to different organizations in town that provide needed services to town residents. The donations were:

Guardian Hose Company — $20,000

Thurmont Community Ambulance — $20,000

Thurmont Food Bank — $6,000

Thurmont Ministerium — $3,000

Town Approves Bid For Air Compressors

The Thurmont Mayor and Board of Commissioners of Thurmont accepted a bid from Kaiser to replace two air compressors at the wastewater treatment plant. An examination of the current compressors showed that it would be cheaper to replace them rather than rebuild them. Kaiser will replace the air compressors and a few other parts for $40,801.51. This replacement has already been budgeted for. From the

Emmitsburg

Recommended Tax Rate and Proposed Budget

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recommended that the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2027 be 34.64 cents per $100 of assessed value. This is both the current rate and the constant yield tax rate.

The tax rate was used to develop the new budget, which begins on July 1. The proposed general fund is $2.8 million. The water fund budget is $1.2 million, and the sewer fund budget is $1.4 million.

Town Manager Cathy Willetts also delivered a hard truth to the commissioners about why the budget is so tight. “We need growth,” she said. She said stagnant growth in town has minimized revenue increases while costs continue to rise faster.

The board will vote on the budget and tax rate this month.

Town To Purchase Flashing Speed Limit Signs

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to transfer $20,000 left over in the last year’s Sheriff’s Office Contract line item to pay for the purchase of six mobile flashing speed limit signs and 11 poles to be used throughout the town to help curb speeding.

Re-bidding for Planning Services

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners turned down their single bid for planning services for the Subdivision and Zoning Ordinance Update. The bid from the Berkley Group was $180,200. Town Manager Cathy Willets recommended not accepting the bid and, instead, put rebid the contract with a targeted strategy.

Town Purchases Generator for the Water Clarifier

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a change order to add a generator to the water clarifier for a cost of $64,517.18. The generator won’t cost the town anything because it is funded by the town’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.

Town Approves Developing Natural Surface Trails

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently approved moving forward with developing 3.2 miles of natural surface trails on The Scott Road Farm. Professional builders will design the trail, and volunteers will help with the construction. The new trails will continue to attract bicyclists to the town, especially youth bikers and adaptive mountain bikers. The plan is to develop the trails in three phases: trail construction, parking and a new rider skills area, and restrooms.