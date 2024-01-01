Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Emmitsburg Road Flood Mitigation Project On Hold

Unless a significant grant can be found to help pay for the Emmitsburg Road Flood Mitigation Project, it has been tabled. The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners discussed the project during a recent town meeting. The project has been planned, and the needed property has been purchased for the project. However, $1.7 million is needed to complete the project to alleviate the long-term problem of flooding in Thurmont from the Sheetz to Hunting Creek.

Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick told the commissioners that the town can get a 30-year loan from the Maryland Department of the Environment for an amount at an interest rate of 1.362 percent. The problem is that the debt service on the loan would be $70,545, which the budget cannot absorb. It would require at least a 1-cent increase in the tax, and that would only generate $50,000.

The town did apply for a hazard mitigation grant from FEMA, but was told that the flooding damage in town is not large enough to qualify for the grant.

Humerick told the commissioners that he is not optimistic about finding a grant for the project because infrastructure projects like this one tend to be funded with low-interest loans and not grants.

Connection And Impact Fees Increased

With a 4-1 vote (Commissioner Marty Burns opposed), the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved new connection and impact fees and created a new public safety impact fee that will be split among the Thurmont Police, Guardian Hose Company, and Thurmont Ambulance Company. The increase means that each new home built in town will be charged $25,700 in impact and connection fees.

Town Will Do Wastewater Treatment Plant Study

The Town of Thurmont will conduct a state-mandated study for ammonia and stream temperatures at the wastewater treatment plant. GHD will perform the study for $89,340. Funds from another budgeted project will cover the cost. GHD has done a lot of work at the plant and is already familiar with the plant and its upgrades.

Bids Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently approved various bids for needed services and equipment.

$175,536.90 to Mountain View Lawn Services in Walkersville for two years of mowing and edging of 75 acres of town property throughout Thurmont.

$138,594 to Delta Utility Services in Sparks for switches and bus work as part of the refurbishment of the Moser Road Substation.

$235,700 to MJ Double K Farms to replace the sidewalks along Carroll, Lombard, and Walnut streets. A Community Development Block Grant will pay for $191,659. The mayor and commissioners voted to pay for the remaining $44,041 using highway user revenues.

Transit Services Want Public Input

Transit Services of Frederick County (Transit) is looking for public feedback from users and potential users of the Emmitsburg Thurmont Shuttle. Transit is investigating potential timing and route modifications to the Shuttle to improve service and access to locations along the route, including downtown Frederick, downtown Thurmont, downtown Emmitsburg, and Mount St. Mary’s University.

In order to better serve the needs of the community, Frederick County seeks public input as part of the evaluation process. Please share your thoughts by taking the survey so that the project team can make informed decisions with your input in mind.

To fill out the survey online, please visit https://publicinput.com/k01320. If you would prefer a paper version to fill out, contact the Town Office, and you will be emailed one.

Emmitsburg

Emmitsburg in Danger of Losing Fireworks

Emmitsburg Commissioner Cliff Sweeney announced during the March town meeting that this year would be the last year for a fireworks show during Emmitsburg Community Day unless the Lions Club could get some help. The Lions Club, which currently raises funds and coordinates the display, has been finding it increasingly difficult to raise enough money for the show. This year’s show cost is $15,000, which is up from $10,000. People interested in helping raise funds or make a donation should contact the Emmitsburg Lions Club.

New Water Rates Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a 3.3 percent increase to the town’s water rates beginning July 1. By ordinance, the water rate will increase each year by 3 percent or by the amount of the previous year’s Consumer Price Index.

Swimming Pool Fees Approved for This Year

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved the rates for the use of the community pool this year. The annual passes for both residents and non-residents remain the same cost. However, most of the daily pass rates have increased by $1.00.

Cedar Avenue Community Garden Guidelines Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved the guidelines for residents wishing to plant gardens of herbs, vegetables, fruits, flowers, or shrubs. Applications for the available planting beds are due by May 15. Anyone wishing to cultivate a garden will also need to maintain it.