Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Impact Fees May Be Raised

The Town of Thurmont is considering raising its impact fees paid for new construction in town by 2.81 percent. They are paid for water, wastewater, roads, and parks. The fees currently total $23,320. If the increase is approved, the fees will total $23,965.

The commissioners are also considering creating a public services/emergency services impact fee to help fund emergency services. If created, it would most likely be $500.

They are expected to decide in January.

Gateway to the Cure Check Presented

The Town of Thurmont recently presented Patty Hurwitz with a check from this year’s Gateway to the Cure fundraising activities. The town raised $25,000 this year, bringing the total amount donated to the Patty Hurwitz Cancer Fund to over $213,000. The Patty Hurwitz Fund at Frederick Memorial Hospital is used to fund the latest technologies to detect breast cancer early and fight it successfully.

Gold Star Memorial Progressing

Fundraising is continuing for the Gold Star Memorial in Memorial Park, which is set to break ground on June 2, 2026. The project needs $60,000. To date, $20,000 has been raised, but the Thurmont Masonic Lodge donated another $20,000 to the project, leaving only $20,000 needed. Several fundraising activities are planned before the groundbreaking to raise the final third.

Board Appointment

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to appoint Ethan Beard to the Thurmont Board of Appeals.

Bids Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved the purchase of radio control upgrades for the water reservoir communications to wells and tanks. The current system uses three different parts that can’t be integrated. Also, one of the systems has failed, and another may soon fail. The amount budgeted for the replacement was $66,000, but after discussing with the company to make it more secure, the replacement is going to cost an additional $13,231.96. The mayor and commissioners voted to use money from the water capital reserves account to pay for the additional $13,231.96 to be used with the budgeted $66,000 for the project.

The mayor and commissioners also voted to use $49,418 in highway user revenue and $32,582 in park impact fees to make up an unexpected shortfall in funds for the Gateway Trail Pedestrian Bridge Project in Community Park, which came in over budget.

The mayor and commissioners voted to replace a 16-year-old truck being used by the Thurmont Wastewater Department. The truck is having mechanical problems as well as deterioration to the frame and bed. Crouse Ford won the bid and will provide a 2025 1-ton pick-up with a utility bed and snowplow for $79,853.

Emmitsburg

Commemorating Emmitsburg’s Incorporation

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently passed a resolution recognizing the bicentennial of the incorporation of the Town of Emmitsburg. Emmitsburg was founded in 1785, with the recording of a deed from Samuel Emmit, who sold 106 acres. The deed stated the land was for the founding of a town, and there is no record of preexisting houses or structures.

A request to incorporate the town was made on December 18, 1824, and it was officially incorporated in January 1825.

Green Team Will Be In Charge of Community Garden

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners went back and forth recently over what the rules should be governing the community garden. They worried over there being too many rules that would discourage participation and too few rules to protect the town and its citizens. In the end, the board voted to allow the Green Team to oversee the garden and make recommendations for the rules of operation that would then be voted on by the commissioners.

Pool Management Contract Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently approved a contract for the management of the community swimming pool for the 2026-2028 pool seasons, which runs approximately 88 days per season. Aaden’s Pool Service, LLC, was awarded the contract to provide lifeguards, chemicals and water testing, insurance, payroll, needed equipment, and fuel from May through September of each year. The cost for the contract is $118,000.

Sewer Relining Contract Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently approved a contract with Humphrey and Sons, Inc. to reline approximately 2,500 ft. per year over the next three years. The contract is priced on the size of the sewer mains to be replaced and includes pre- and post-inspection, cleaning/flushing, and the prepping of the line that may need to be done prior to relining.

Town staff will notify affected residents prior to the relining of each section, post-lateral reinstatement and traffic control, as needed. Town staff will also provide clean water for flushing and access to a dump site for debris if needed.

The cost from Humphrey and Sons, Inc.:

$45 per foot for a 6-inch main.

$60 per foot for an 8-inch main.

$65 per foot for a 10-inch main.

$75 per foot for a 12-inch main.

$90 per foot for a 15-inch main.

Appointments

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently voted to make the following commission and committee appointments:

Re-appointed Dianne Walbrecker to the Emmitsburg Board of Appeals with a term of December 15, 2025, to December 15, 2028.

Re-appointed Jack Pollitt as an alternate on the Emmitsburg Board of Appeals with a term of October 1, 2025, to October 1, 2028.

Re-appointed Shannon Cool, Steve Starliper, and Amanda Ryder to the Emmitsburg Parks and Recreation Committee with a term of December 2, 2025, to December 2, 2025.

Appointed David Wilt to the Emmitsburg Planning Commission with a term of December 2, 2025, to December 2, 2027.