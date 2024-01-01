Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Town Starting To Receive PFAS Settlement Funds

Bruce Poole of the Poole Law Group recently gave the Thurmont Mayor and Board of Commissioners an update on the PFAS mass tort settlement, which the town got involved with a few years ago because of the polyfluorocarbon water contamination that municipalities are dealing with. The town has received its first payment of $131,200 from 3M, with another $852,000 expected over the next few years. Dupont is expected to pay about $66,000 by the end of this year, and Tyco and BASF are expected to pay $32,000 by the end of this year.

Thurmont Opens Comprehensive Rezoning Process

Thurmont is in the process of updating its zoning map for its comprehensive plan. If property owners want to have the zoning classifications for their property changed, this is the time to submit the change for consideration. By comprehensively rezoning the Town, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Thurmont Board of Commissioners seek to ensure consistency between the Master Plan and the zoning map. Applications will be accepted July 1, 2025, through the close of business on August 29, 2025. There is a fee of $75.00 for the processing of an application.

Street Width Text Amendment Introduced

The Thurmont Mayor and Board of Commissioners are considering the passage of a street width text amendment that was introduced during the July town meeting. The ordinance will adjust the widths of new streets in town to be no less than 32 feet wide.

Emmitsburg



FY26 Budget Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a $2.7 million town budget during their June meeting.

Although the town budget is increasing 6 percent, the property tax rate will remain the same at 34.64 cents per $100 of assessed value.

In the water fund, the water rate will increase 15 percent, rather than 36 percent. The larger amount was part of a plan to get the town water system out of the red as many needed repairs and updates are needed for the system. Beginning in 2023, water rates were supposed to increase 36 percent a year for five years and then 3 percent a year afterwards.

Part of the justification for lowering the water rate increase has been to shift as many expenses from the water fund, which is partially supported by out-of-town customers, to the general fund, which is funded by resident taxes. The most recent example of this is that roughly $80,000 in employee benefits from that accounting best practices would place in the department where the work is done to placing it with the employee’s home department. Both funds also get funding from loans and grants.

The budget also includes a 3 percent cost-of-living salary increase for all town employees. They can also expect a 1-3 percent merit increase. The town planner and superintendent of water and sewer will also receive additional increases above 3 percent to bring their salaries more in line with similar positions in other towns. Ahsan’s is 4 percent and Brantner’s is .2 percent. The latter is due to a lack of money in the water fund.

Free Pool Day Made Permanent

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners unanimously approved making the town’s annual Heritage Day celebration also a free day to use the town pool. This year’s Heritage Day was on June 28.

Grants Awarded

The Town of Emmitsburg has recently been awarded two new grants, both are Program Open Space grants from the Department of Natural Resources. A $40,000 grant (with a 25 percent town match) for the Community Park bathroom/concession stand. A $7,650 grant (with a $850 town match) for a new scoreboard with a wireless control board at Field 7 in Memorial Park.

Changes Made for In-Town Student Housing

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners made some changes to the town ordinance on what type of student housing could be established in town and requirements for the housing. Some of the changes made include that each bedroom in the property must have a corresponding off-street parking space, trash receptacles need to be kept on the rear of the property and screened from public view, no more than one student shall occupy each bedroom, the building must meet the requirements of the International Building Code, and the property can’t be within 500 feet of an existing student housing or boarding house.