Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

T h u r m o n t

Proposed Electric Rate Increase

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently proposed an increase to the town’s electric rates. The increase will happen in two phases. The first change was seen with a 17.3 percent increase to the power cost adjustment on April 30. This represents an average monthly increase of $18.09 for the typical user.

The second change is a distribution rate increase that will happen at the end of July. This is a 29.6 percent increase or $30.98 for the typical user.

Trash Contract Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to approve a contract for the collection and disposal of solid waste and bulk trash in town. Ecology Services Refuse and Recycling will perform the service for two years for $331,898. It breaks down to $163,900 for the first year and $167,998 for the second year.

Budget Discussions Begin

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners have started discussing the various department budgets in order to prepare a proposed town budget for fiscal year 2026. The mayor and commissioners do this each year in a series of budget workshops that are a part of regular town meetings.

Town Receives A Clean Audit

Mike Samson and Frank Posega with Zlenkofske Axelrod, LLC, presented the results of the annual independent audit of Thurmont’s financial statements for Fiscal Year 2024 as well as a single audit. The single audit was required because the town spent over $750,000 in federal funds, primarily with the coronavirus fiscal recovery funds. Samson told the mayor and commissioners that Zlenkofske Axelrod, LLC, gave the town an unmodified or clean opinion, which is the highest rating that can be given. They had one concern: the town hadn’t had the contractors used on federal projects certify that they hadn’t been suspended or debarred from working with the federal government. The town agreed that they would add a certification clause to future contracts.

New Chief Financial Officer Appointed

During a recent meeting, the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners appointed Susanne Saxton as the new Thurmont chief financial officer to replace current CFO Linda Joyce, who is retiring.

Tennis Court Completion Contracts Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved two contracts to complete the delayed Community Park Tennis Court project. RFP, Inc. of Middletown will perform the asphalt, site work, and fencing for $135,684.11. AKC, Inc. of Dundalk will do the finish work, posts, and nets for $44,700. The funding will come from a $256,000 Local Parks and Playgrounds infrastructure grant.

Town Approves Contract for Waterline Tie-In

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently approved additional funding needed to complete a tie-in of the waterlines at the intersection of N. Center Street and E. Main Street. S Works of Leesburg, Virginia, will perform the work for $57,373.08.

The funds will come from the water department’s capital projects fund.

Town Moving Ahead with New Parking Lot

The Town of Thurmont is moving ahead with a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Thurmont American Legion to build a new parking lot on Legion property. The town needs to move forward with this in order to continue the grant process for the $125,000 grant.

The grant will pay for the bulk of the project, and the final cost for the parking lot should only be around $40,000. As part of the agreement, the town will build the new parking lot and the Legion will carry the insurance on the lot. The town will perform snow removal and maintenance on the lot, and the Legion will reserve the right to close the lot for special events.

Commission Appointment

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Joanie Freeze to the Thurmont Parks and Recreation Commission.

The town also has other commission openings that need to be filled. The board of appeals has openings for two regular members and one alternate member. The ethics committee has an opening for one alternate member, and the planning and zoning commission has an opening for an alternate member.

Anyone interested in serving on any of these commissioners should submit their interest in writing to the town office by May 9.

Emmitsburg



Additional DePaul Street Work Approved

The Town of Emmitsburg will replace 44 sewer service lines and install cleanouts for DePaul Street properties. It is being done now while the road is torn up for waterline replacements. Although this was not part of the original project, town staff noticed the lateral lines were old and in need of repair, Town Manager Cathy Willets told the commissioners. The work will be done by Huntzberry Brothers Inc. of Smithsburg, which is the company that is performing the current work. Huntzberry Brothers were also the only company that submitted a bid.

“We also feel that we didn’t get any other bids because the contractor’s already working there, already has their equipment on site, already has the holes dug, and it would be hard for anyone to beat the price of them already [doing the current work],” Mayor Frank Davis told the commissioners.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project for $337,540, which will be paid for with sewer funds.

Deputies’ Contract Approved

During a recent town meeting, the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a contract with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to continue having two full-time deputies cover the town during Fiscal Year 2026. The cost of the contract is $383,933, which includes salaries, health insurance, retirement, and vehicle costs

The 8.89 percent increase is largely due to an expected 3 percent increase in the Uniformed Law Enforcement Pay Scale, salary step increases, and other associated benefits.

Town Manager Cathy Willets told the commissioners that the increase is about half of the increase in the current contract. Mayor Frank Davis pointed out that much of the current increase is because the contract was a contract year between Fraternal Order of Police lodges and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Fiscal Year 2023, the cost for police protection in town has increased nearly 65 percent, according to Willets. Although alternatives to contracting for deputies has been looked at, the current system continues to be the most cost-effective.

“It’s the best deal in town, believe it or not,” Davis said.

Connection Fee Clarified

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to clarify the town’s new fees for water connections. Each new connection will be charged a connection capacity fee of $8,200 per single-family residential unit or equivalent residential unit.

A single-family home and ERU is considered to use 250 gallons per day. If the property is a different type of residence or business, the ERU can be increased and the connection fee will also increase proportionally.

The commissioners are also continuing to debate how much water usage rates should be increased or if they should even be increased. It was recommended that the town increase its water rates by 36 percent a year for five years and then 3 percent a year thereafter. The increase is needed to not only run the town’s water system but also pay for needed capital projects.

The commissioners are reluctant to make such large increases, but with no change, that water budget will be $9,000 in the red for Fiscal Year 2026 and that is not taking into account any capital projects.

Appointment Made

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners unappointed Martin Miller from the Citizen’s Advisory Committee and Tim Clarke from the Ethics Committee. Miller was then appointed to the Parks and Recreation Committee with a term of March 13, 2025, to March 13, 2027.