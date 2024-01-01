Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

T h u r m o n t

. Electric Rates Increasing

Signifi cant increased costs involved in providing Thurmont residents with electricity have led the Town of Thurmont to have to increase its electric service rates by 12.3 percent. In addition, the town is passing through an extreme increase in the capacity char ge, which is an additional 17.3 percent increase.

The capacity charge guarantees the town will have the capacity it needs in the future, but it is a char ge that the town is assessed. It is increasing from roughly $200,000 a year to $1.7 million. The town has no control over this charge.

The electric service rate is needed to cover the increase in debt service for the bonds that paid for the needed rebuild of the Moser Road Substation and electric service employee salary increases.

While the commissioners are not happy about the increases, they noted that even after the increases, Thurmont will still have close to the cheapest electric rates in the state.

The commissioners voted to submit a request to the Maryland Public Service Commission for a $710,000 increase in the electric serv ice rate. The capacity charge increase is a pass-through cost. The increases will begin on the May electric bill for Thurmont residents.

Utility Billing by E-mail

The Town of Thurmont is now offering e-mail utility billing. This will allow customers to get their bills earlier without worrying about delays or lost bills.

Customers will also be able to view their account history online e and pay online. Interested residents should contact the town office for more information.

Tax Credits Available

You can apply for a Homestead Tax Credit to help homeowners deal with large assessment increases on their principal residence in Marylan d. The Homestead Credit limits the increase in taxable assessments each year to a fixed percentage. Every county and municipality in Maryland is required to limit taxable assessment increases to 10 percent or less each year.

Applications are due by September 1. You need only apply once, as this credit will carry over year after year as long as you live in the same residence.

The State of Maryland also allows credits against the homeowner ‘s property tax bill if the property taxes exceed a fixed percentage of the person’s gross income. This is an income-based program.

The deadline to apply is October 1, but it is recommended that you apply by April so that any credit due to you can be deducted beforehand from the initial July tax bill.

Frederick County off ers a Senior Tax Credit to supplement the Homeowner Tax Credit. The State administers the Senior Tax Credit as part of the Homeowner Tax Credit program.

A Renters’ Tax Credit Program provides property tax credits for renters who meet the requirements. It works similarly to the Homeowners ’ Tax Credit Program. If the portion of rent attributable to the assumed property taxes exceeds a fixed amount in relation to income, the renter can, under specified ed conditions, receive a credit of as much as $1,000. The credit is paid as a direct check from the State of Maryland.

Finally, Thurmont offers its own Senior Tax Credit Program for seniors with an adjusted gross income of less than $70,000. The property in Thurmont must also be the taxpayer ’s primary residence. If approved, the tax credit issued is 10 percent of your paid Town of Thurmont Tax.



Emmitsburg



EV Charger Changes

The Town of Emmitsburg is planning on making arrangements that would allow the EV chargers at the town office to take credit card payments. The chargers have also been moved onto the town’s solar account, which will dramatically reduce the monthly costs the town pays for the chargers. Currently, the town pays between $354 and $583 a month for the chargers.



Water and Sewer Connection Fees

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners got their first look at a proposed ordinance that readjusts how businesses and homes are charged for their water and sewer connections and how the charges are calculated. They will take up the ordinance for possible vote at a future meeting.



Rental Registration Program Tabled

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners tabled a discussion about a possible rental registration program. The commissioners foresee possible problems for both renters and property owners. They want to make sure that all of the commissioners are present for the discussion. Commission Vice President Jim Hoover urged the commissioners to forward any questions they have about the program to the town, so they can be studied before the discussion.

Appointments Made

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners made the following appointments during a recent town meeting.

• Silas Boakye was appointed as an alternate for the Emmitsburg Planning Commission, with a term of March 3, 2025, to March 3, 2029.



• Martin Miller was re-appointed to the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, with a term of March 13, 2025, to March 13, 2027.

• Silas Boakye was appointed to serve on the Sustainable Communities Work Group.