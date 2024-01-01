Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

T h u r m o n t

.Town Gets Loan to Fight “Forever Chemicals”

The Maryland Department of the Environment has approved the Town of Thurmont for three forgivable loans, totaling more than $6 million, to build filtration units at each of the town’s three water treatment plants.

The filtration units will remove PFAS, also called “forever chemicals” from the town’s water supply. EPA has set the maximum contamination of 4 parts per trillion (ppt). Some of the town wells exceed this amount. Well 8 was taken offline because it is too high. It is used for emergency situations only.

To remove the PFAS chemicals, the town will use a granulated activated carbon (GAC) process. This has proven eff ective to remove all detectable PFAS chemicals. The carbon is able to absorb and hold on the PF AS chemicals, removing the chemicals from the water.

The new system will install two 14-foot-tall and 10-foot diameter filtration tanks that will filter all the water entering the water plants. The filtration material will be in the tanks, and the tanks will be connected to existing water lines via pipes and valves.

Although the construction costs are going to be covered by the loans, Mayor John Kinnaird noted that the maintenance of the system and the filtration materials will have to be covered by the water fund. This could cause an increase in the water rates.

The town is waiting to hear back from MDE with the approval of their GAC system designs.

Commissioners Talk Roads

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners are considering ways to deal with some of the town’s road issues.

Commissioner Bob Lookingbill started a discussion about town roads, explaining that some of them were too narrow for two-way traffic, which becomes a traffic impediment. Some of the roads in town are as narrow as 24 feet. It was pointed out that narrow roads also serve as traffic-calming measures in neighborhoods.

The commissioners generally agreed that the roads could be narrow, but they also don’t want cars speeding through communities. Widening a road by three feet has been found to allow the average speed on that road to rise about 10 miles per hour.

It was suggested to add speed bumps to roads, but this can damage snow plows and impede snow removal. However, having narrow streets can also hinder snow removal.

The commissioners decided to get input from the Planning and Zoning Commission. They will also look into removable speed bumps. The rubber speed bumps are bolted to the roads and can be removed in the winter to not interfere with snow removal operations.

U.S. Flag Program Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently approved a flag donation program to help replace the 64 worn flags flown in town. The town has flown flags since 2014, and citizen donations have covered half of the costs of the program. The flags need to be replaced once again, and the cost will be about $4,700. The goal is to replace the flags for Memorial Day . The new flags will be nylon lock stitched to withstand the weather better . Donations can be made to the Town of Thurmont, with the notation of “U.S. Flags” on the check.



Memorial Bench and Tree Program Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recently approved a new program allowing someone to be memorialized with a bench or tree in one of the town’s parks.

The program is available only for people who have died. The 6-foot punched-steel benches cost $1,900 and the deciduous trees cost $500. Both also include memorial plaques. Applications can be obtained at the town office for anyone interested in the program.



Emmitsburg



Baseball Field Converting to a Soccer Field

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a proposal from the Catoctin Futbol Club proposal to convert basefield fi eld no. 1 in Eugene Myers Community Park into a soccer fi eld for the new soccer league.

The conversion will cost the town nothing. Catoctin Mountain Futbol Club will do:

• Light grading of the existing dirt infield.

• Removal of the pitcher ’s mound.

• Seeding of the dirt infield and leveled spots in the outfield.

• Straw coverage and fertilization of the grass seeding.

• Relocation of the existing bleachers to the interior of the fences for spectator use.

The backstop and fences will remain. The town will also continue to mow the field regularly. Catoctin Mountain Futbol Club will do any mowing and trimming needed in between the town’s mowing schedule.



Should the club ever stop using Emmitsburg as a game site or close, the club will convert the fi eld back to a baseball field.

Pool Management Contract Approved

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved a contract with PMI Pool Management to manage the town swimming pool this year . The new management was needed when the town’s usual company decided not to bid for the contract, citing staffing issues.

The contract is expected to cost around $89,577, but this might change depending on how many hours the pool is open and how many lifeguards are on duty. Last year’s pool management contract cost $79,212. Revenue the pool brought in was around $42,500.

The pool will be open seven days a week from the first Saturday after the Memorial Day weekend until mid-August when Frederick County Public Schools resume for the school year. At that time, the pool will be open weekends only until Labor Day weekend when it will close for the season.

Draft Comprehensive Plan Presented

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners got their look at the draft 2025 Emmitsburg Comprehensive Plan. This plan outlines how the town is expected to grow in the next decade and will guide the commissioners and town staff as they make decisions affecting town growth. The commissioners will discuss aspects of the plan before taking a final vote to approve the plan.

Committee Appointments

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners re-appointed Sheila Pittinger to the Emmitsburg Citizen’s Advisory Committee with a term running from February 6, 2025, to February 6, 2027. They also accepted the resignation of Melissa McKenney for the Citizen’s Advisory Committee.