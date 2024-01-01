Thurmont’s Rocky’s Celebrates 36 Years in Business

By Alisha Yocum

Tony and Tina Testa have been staples of the Thurmont community for the last 36 years and are excited to be celebrating another year of business.

Growing up in Italy, Tony has always had a love of food. At just 10 years old, he started working as a dishwasher at a restaurant, and, well, I guess you could say the rest is history! After working as a dishwasher for four years, he began learning the trade from the restaurant owner, who taught him how to cook.

This led Tony on a path to culinary school, where he would then go on to work in a variety of industries, including hotels and cruise ships.

“Every region of Italy has a different dish, a different style, different sauces. Even the wines are different in the north and south of the country,” Tony said. Pizza was not something he had a lot of experience with prior to moving to the United States.

Forty-two years ago, the newlyweds came to the United States on their honeymoon for two weeks. They fell in love with the country and decided not to return to Italy, except for their yearly visits to see family—a time perhaps everyone notices, as the restaurant closes for a few weeks every August.

“This was the land of opportunity, and it still is. This country has given us a lot, and this is home now,” Tony expressed.

While Tina wasn’t necessarily interested in the culinary world, opening a restaurant was a decision the couple made together.

The Testas opened Rocky’s NY Pizza & Italian Restaurant originally on Main Street in Thurmont in 1990, where they stayed for six years before moving to their current location at 205 Tippin Drive.

Tony admits that Tina has learned how to cook everything he can, and he admits she may even do a few things better.

Tony loves creating new dishes, including one of his more recent creations, the crab and lobster ravioli, which has become a popular menu item.

When asked what their secret to success has been, Tony replied, “Keep it simple, be nice to people, and give customers what they are looking for.”

After 36 years, Rocky’s continues to be a part of the Thurmont community, serving up good food, welcoming familiar faces, and creating new memories for generations of customers.

Check out their 36th Anniversary Celebration advertisement on page 23 for discount specials.

Tony and Tina Testa celebrate 36 years in business at Rocky’s NY Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Thurmont.