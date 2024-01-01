Thurmont’s Newest Food Truck:

The Savagery

Jason Savage and his stepdaughter, Ryleigh Barton, are hitting the road with their latest culinary venture: The Savagery, a food truck serving up creative takes on breakfast and hot dogs.

Many may recognize the duo from their first business venture, The Sauced Savage, where they served up delicious BBQ for nearly seven years. Due to the overwhelming number of BBQ trucks in the area, the two decided to close Sauced Savage and combine two of their favorite things—breakfast and hot dogs—to start a new truck called The Savagery.

The truck features 27 customizable toppings for both breakfast dishes and hot dogs. Barton says the most popular items are The Frenchman, a French toast “bun” wrapped around a breakfast sausage, topped with warm maple syrup, and the Chicago Dog, complete with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickles, sport peppers, and a sprinkle of celery salt.

Savage credits his love of food and family roots for the inspiration. His grandparents once ran a food trailer, and his father-in-law operated a food truck in Virginia, where the family would often help on weekends. Barton, meanwhile, has a strong background in food service, making the truck a perfect match for her experience.

You will spot the new truck all around Frederick, Washington, and Adams Counties. Every Thursday, from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the truck is parked at 18 Frederick Road in Thurmont (next to BulletpROOF Exteriors and across from the Thurmont Community Park).

To stay updated on where they will be serving next, follow them on Facebook.

Jason Savage and Ryleigh Barton take a selfie in front of their new food truck, The Savagery.

The Chicago Dog, just one of the most popular items served from The Savagery.