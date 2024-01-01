Thurmont Welcomes Domino’s Pizza

Alisha Yocum

It seems like Domino’s was always in the works for Marco Paci and his wife, Megan. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Marco started his first job at the age of 14 with Domino’s before he moved to Brazil to complete high school.

At age 17, Marco found his way back to the United States and, eventually, went back to working at Domino’s, where he served as general manager until his career was put on hold, following a devastating family tragedy when his brother was killed while serving in Afghanistan. Marco took time away to support his family, but his passion for the restaurant industry ultimately brought him back to Maryland.

Megan, a self-described “Navy brat,” was born in Germany. She lived around the world, including Iceland and Italy, before living in Florida, where she worked as a delivery driver for Domino’s, eventually making her way to Frederick.

It was at a local restaurant establishment in Frederick where they were both employed that he met his now wife, Megan.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Marco and Megan returned to Domino’s with a clear goal: They wanted to become franchise owners.

Over the past several years, they managed the Smithsburg location, balancing the demands of business with family life, while Megan continued to learn and grow within the company.

Marco had long believed Thurmont would be an ideal location for a new store.

Together, the couple made that vision a reality, building their new restaurant from the ground up.

The Thurmont Domino’s officially opened its doors on February 7, and currently employs 15 staff members. In just a short time, the store has already expanded its delivery radius from seven to nine minutes, allowing it to serve more members of the community.

Customers can visit the new location at 224 North Church Street, Unit D, beside Dirty Dawg. The store is currently offering a special promotion: any pizza, any size, with any toppings for $9.99, with the option to add stuffed crust for an additional $3.00.

For updates on specials and promotions, follow Thurmont Domino’s Pizza on Facebook.

The Town of Thurmont welcomes owners Marco and Megan Paci of Domino’s with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony. Photo Courtesy of Main Street Thurmont