by Kristen Bodmer

The new year is upon us. Let’s not think of this as just a new year but also as a new start. A start of doing something for yourself or others. A start of coming to the Thurmont Senior Center (since you have been saying for a while, “I am going to stop by sometime.”)—make that time now. Or a start of volunteering to deliver lunches or take people to the store or doctor’s appointments. A new year to begin new traditions of generosity. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that does not get county funding. We rely on donations, grants, and fundraisers. We are so very thankful for those who have been so generous to us. Can we add you to that list?

January is full of activities. Take the opportunity to take a look at the calendar of events we have scheduled. You can find our calendar on the website at thurmontseniorcenter.org, on Facebook, or come into the center and ask for one.

We have been fortunate to be able to provide lunch for $6.00 a meal for many, many years. Unfortunately, the time has come that, due to the increasing prices of everything, we have to raise the price of our lunches. As of January 1, 2025, lunches will now be $7.00 a meal. Come out and have a delicious lunch with us. They are served every day at noon. Please call the day before to sign up for lunch. Menus are at the center and online on Facebook and our website.

December was a fun-filled month. We had our annual Christmas party, which was wonderful. We enjoyed Christmas cookies, cocoa, and a concert with Forever Young. Dan Webb also came to entertain us with a Christmas sing-along. We had two great bingos. We stretched and exercised, and played Farkle, Hand and Foot, Pinochle, Dominoes, and Poker. We laughed and laughed. We also enjoyed coffee, tea, and goodies galore. You just never know how much fun you can have. We would love for you to join us for some fun and fellowship.

We have a free balance and strength exercise session daily on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. We play Pinochle on Tuesday, Bunko on the second Thursday of the month, and Farkle on the fourth Thursday. We also play Bingo every first, third, and fifth Wednesday of the month. It is always a fun time, full of laughter and special homemade treats for halftime. Come in and have a cup of coffee with us. We are told it’s the best! We offer Zumba on Fridays, as well as Poker. In addition, we now hold a Veterans Coffee on the third Thursday of the month, where Veterans and their families can come enjoy some coffee, snacks, and fellowship with other Veterans.

As a reminder, with the COVID, flu, and cold season now upon us, if you have symptoms or are not feeling well, please stay home. We have some COVID tests at the center if you need one. We want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.

Don’t forget to call the center or check online to get an updated calendar for our lunches and activities for the next month. Also, check out the Community Calendar in this issue. We always have fun things planned and would love to have you come out and join us.

The Thurmont Senior Center is available to rent for different activities, such as a baby shower, a birthday party, or a bridal shower. Give us a call for more information.

As always, if you have questions, please don’t hesitate to call us at 301-271-7911.

Just a reminder that some activities may have a minimal cost, but to join the Thurmont Senior Center is absolutely free.

Forever Young, Kip and Dale Young, with Kristen Bodmer.

Cookies, Cocoa, and a Concert with Forever Young.

Fifteen BIG bags of cookies sent to our shut-in seniors.