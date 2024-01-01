Thurmont Roy Rogers Welcomes New General Manager

Alisha Yocum

Jonathan Barton has been a familiar face at the Thurmont Roy Rogers for many years. After serving as assistant manager for three years, Barton stepped into the role of general manager, a position he held for nine years.

Recently, Barton was promoted to district manager, where he will now oversee several locations, including Thurmont, Thomas Johnson in Frederick, Westminster, Hagerstown, and Cumberland.

With Barton’s promotion, Patrick McCarty has been named the new general manager of the Thurmont location. McCarty has served as assistant manager since April and is eager to step into his new leadership role.

McCarty acknowledges that transitions can be challenging for both staff and the community, but says he is committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless change. With a background in sales, he feels confident facing the responsibilities ahead and looks forward to tackling new challenges as they arise.

In the coming weeks, McCarty will focus on filling the assistant manager position he previously held.

Outside of work, McCarty stays busy as a proud dad to two daughters and supports his wife, who operates an in-home daycare in Frederick.

“I’m excited for Patrick to continue Roy’s commitment to be a major part of the community and represent Thurmont the best he can,” Barton said.

For more information about Roy Rogers, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com or follow the company on social media.