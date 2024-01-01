Thurmont Rounds Up Local Businesses at 21st Annual Business Expo

Alisha Yocum

Folks dusted off their boots and tipped their hats as they moseyed on down to the 21st Annual Thurmont Business Expo, held on April 26 at the Thurmont Event Complex. This year’s event had a Western theme, with businesses and local non-profits wearing cowboy hats and bringing country charm as they showcased their goods and services to the community. Many booths offered giveaways and promotions to those who stopped by.

With over twenty-five businesses participating, there was no shortage of variety—from restaurants and landscaping to funeral services and everything in between. It was a one-stop shop for anyone looking to see what Thurmont has to offer.

A big “Yee-haw” goes out to this year’s generous sponsors: Elle Smith of J&B Real Estate, High’s, Stauffer Funeral Homes, Vinores Financial Services, Catoctin Vet Clinic, Weis Markets, Woodsboro Bank, Gateway Automotive, Cousin Ace Hardware, Amber Hill Therapy Center, Emmitsburg News-Journal, Thurmont Kountry Kitchen, and Roy Rogers.

Awesome Shortbread Cookies offered up samples during the Thurmont Business Expo.

Cousins Ace Hardware was on hand to talk to customers about its services during the Thurmont Business Expo.

The Thurmont Grange highlighted its many contributions to the community