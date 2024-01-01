Thurmont New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Thurmont from the town planner’s report:

Subdivisions:

Hammaker Hill, Phase 2 (Westview Drive) — 22 single-family lots in R-2; No lots remaining.

Mechanicstown, LLC (Emmitsburg Road) — Final Plat conditionally approved for 31 single-family lots in R-2/ ARP.

Mountain Brooke (Emmitsburg Road) — Final Plat conditionally approved for 11 single-family lots in R-2/ ARP.

Leal Homes (Eyler Road) — Improvement Plan Conditionally approved – 6 single-family lots in ARP.

The Meadows — Simmers Property Concept Plan for subdivision to create 61 single-family dwelling lots in R-2/R-5.

Site Plans:

Michael & Holly Late — Preliminary Plan, 2 Duplexes, 4 dwellings in Mixed Use Village-1, Final Site Plan.

Mountain Gate Business Park — Access road from Thurmont Blvd. to access Thurmont Village Lot 1, zoned General Business, Preliminary Plan conditionally approved.

McDonald’s — Site demo and rebuild, zoned General Business, Preliminary Site Plan conditionally approved.

Other:

The Planning & Zoning Commission encourages residents to attend its regular monthly meetings to take an active role in guiding and shaping growth/development in town.