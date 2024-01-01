Thurmont Middle School Brings Fairy Tale Fun to the Stage with Shrek The Musical

By Alisha Yocum

Students at Thurmont Middle School recently brought laughter, music, and beloved fairy tale characters to the stage with their production of Shrek The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning animated film Shrek.

The students performed three shows during the weekend of May 15-17, entertaining crowds of family members, friends, and community supporters. Audience members of all ages filled the auditorium and could even be heard singing along to familiar songs from the movie, including “Big Bright Beautiful World.”

The story follows Shrek, an ogre who enjoys living peacefully alone in his swamp. The role of Shrek was played by Evan Laid. His quiet life is quickly interrupted when a group of fairy tale characters—including Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, and the Wicked Witch, are banished to his swamp by the villainous Lord Farquaad, portrayed by James Clements.

In an effort to reclaim his home, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona, played by Reagan Turner, from a dragon-guarded tower so Lord Farquaad can marry her.

Along the journey, Shrek forms an unlikely friendship with the energetic and talkative Donkey, played by Dominic Jacobs. The pair delivered plenty of comedic moments throughout the performance, keeping audiences laughing from scene to scene.

One of the musical’s standout moments came when the dragon, played by Irelan Outland, performed a soulful rendition of “Forever.” While Donkey distracted and charmed the dragon, Shrek was able to rescue Princess Fiona, and the trio began their journey back to Duloc.

As the story unfolds, Shrek and Fiona discover they have more in common than either expected. Fiona reveals she has been cursed and transforms into an ogre each night. Despite their growing connection, Shrek keeps his promise to Lord Farquaad, and preparations for the royal wedding move forward until Fiona’s secret is revealed.

In the end, Shrek and Fiona embrace who they truly are and find their happily ever after together in the swamp. The musical leaves audiences with an uplifting message about accepting differences, embracing individuality, and looking beyond appearances.

While the cast brought the characters to life on stage, the production also relied on the hard work of students behind the scenes. From lighting and sound to costumes, stage management, and set changes, backstage crew members played an important role in making the performances a success.

Ms. LaForce, a dedicated music and theatre teacher with 24 years of experience, oversaw the

production, and provided students with an opportunity to showcase their unique talents.

“It is truly important to have arts programs in every school,” LaForce said. “Not every student excels academically, and the arts can become an outlet for those students—as well as all students.”

LaForce also emphasized the valuable life skills students gain through theater in today’s increasingly technology-driven society.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I was of this cast,” she said.

Congratulations to all of the students and staff members who helped bring the fairy tale adventure to life.

James Clement delivers a standout performance as Lord Farquaad in Thurmont Middle School’s production of Shrek the Musical. Photos Courtesy of Mike Miller Photography

Students at Thurmont Middle School perform in Shrek the Musical. Photos Courtesy of Mike Miller Photography

Shrek, played by Evan Laird, and Donkey, played by Dominic Jacobs, become best friends on their adventure to rescue the princess. Photos Courtesy of Mike Miller Photography

Reagan Turner plays Princess Fiona, who is recused from the tower. Photos Courtesy of Mike Miller Photography

Irelan Outland, who plays the Dragon, gives a soulful musical performance during the show. Photos Courtesy of Mike Miller Photography