Thurmont Little League Opens Its 74th Season with Community Celebration

Alisha Yocum

There is nothing quite like the excitement of Opening Day at Thurmont Little League (TLL) when suddenly the fields that lay dormant for months are once again filled with over 200 ball players, ranging in agefrom 4-12.

On April 5, TLL President Alex Kline welcomed the family and friends sitting in the stands as the ceremony began, marking the organization’s 74th season providing our youth the best possible baseball experience through growing and developing their baseball talents while fostering the Little League’s values of character, courage, and loyalty.

It was a day of fun and excitement. Adding to the excitement, mascots from the Baltimore Orioles and the Frederick Keys were on hand to greet the players as they were called onto the field.

As part of the tradition, the Little League Pledge was led by six dedicated players—Levi Baker, Nemo Dewees, Alex Johnson, Matthew Shriner, Dennis Smith, and Luke Wiles—all of whom have been with the program from tee-ball through their final year in the Majors.

Following, the Parent and Volunteer Pledge was led by Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for: the ceremonial first pitch. This year’s honor went to Elle Smith of J&B Real Estate, a long-time supporter known for her unwavering commitment to both TLL and the wider community. Smith confidently stepped up and delivered the pitch, which was caught by Brayden Nash, a fellow long-time TLL player who started in tee-ball. The celebration continued as Cub Scout Pack 270 presented the colors, followed by a powerful rendition of the National Anthem by Allie Bryant, a sophomore at Catoctin High School.

As the ceremony wrapped up, families stayed to enjoy a full day of baseball and fun, officially ushering in another exciting season at Thurmont Little League.

TLL would like to thank this season’s sponsors: Acacia Lodge No. 155, Ace Hardware/Cousins Hardware Inc., Amber Hill Therapy Centers, American Legion, Edwin C. Creeger Jr., Post 168, Beth Ohler & Co. of J&B Real Estate Inc., Black’s Funeral Home, Buck Wivell @ the Little Moore Team of J&B Real Estate Inc., Catoctin Dental, Center of Life Chiropractic, Davi systems, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Emmitsburg Glass Company, Express Signs, Gateway Automotive, Home Style Improvement, Holtzople Heating and Air, Inked, J&B Real Estate Inc.—Elle Smith, Keilholtz Trucking Services, Inc., Kelco Plumbing and Backhoe Service, LLC, Kline’s Plumbing, LLC, Knott’s Landscaping, Land Care, Mt Airy Coatings, Nagle & Zaller, PC, PJs Roofing, Inc., Senior Benefit Services, Inc., Staub’s Custom Woodworks, The Catoctin Banner, Thurmont AMVETS Post 7, Thurmont Child Care, Tim’s Garage, Tim Kyle Electrical Service, Tracey’s TNT Tags, Trout’s Jubilee Foods, Vinores Financial Services, Wally’s Ironworks, Woodsboro Bank, and Woodsboro Craftsmen, LLC.

It is through the support of local companies like these that allows our youth to have opportunities to enjoy their love of baseball.

