Thurmont is Celebrating 275 Years

James Rada, Jr.

While the United States celebrated its 250th anniversary this year, Thurmont is celebrating its 275th anniversary.

Mechanicstown, as Thurmont was originally known, considers 1751 its founding year. This is when the first permanent group of Pennsylvania German settlers, who established a community along Hunting Creek, set down roots.

The first families—the Kriegers and Wellers—were attracted by fertile limestone soils, abundant timber, and Hunting Creek, which provided water power for mills. Other families joined them, and a community, actually communities, grew.

Some of the early structures from that era, such as Apple’s Church and Catoctin Furnace, were built and can still be seen, tying the area’s present to its past.

The Maryland legislature officially incorporated Mechanicstown in 1831. The Western Maryland Railway reached the town in 1871 and connected it to larger cities along the railroad. While this was a good thing for Mechanicstown, it also connected it to towns with similar names like Mechanicsburg, Mechanicsville, and Mechanicstown.

This created confusion for the railroad and post offices. Because of this, the town voted to change its name to Thurmont in 1894.

To celebrate the town’s anniversary, the Thurmont 275th Anniversary Committee is sponsoring two big events during the town’s anniversary weekend.

Now and Then Community Display, Saturday, September 26, 2026, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

You can see displays of historic artifacts, photographs, and more at the Vault 1891. Community members are encouraged to bring labeled photographs to share on poster boards. The Thurmont Historical Society and JAK Photo Displays will provide historical artifacts for the event. If community members are interested in displaying artifacts other than photos at the event, they should contact Dominic Curcio, Thurmont Historical Society Curator, at friends@thurmonthistoricalsociety.org or call 301-271-1860.

Community Picnic, Sunday, September 27, 2026, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The community will get together in Community Park for a picnic, with the Thurmont Lions Club providing the food. There will be free children’s activities, commemorative objects will be for sale, and there will be a commemorative program.