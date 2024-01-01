Thurmont Business Chalk Off

Calling all Thurmont businesses! Enter your business and come out to create some Art on Main Street!

Get your creative juices flowing and enter the Main Street Chalk Off. Just keep it clean. Maybe you want to chalk your business logo or anything else you want to create. Come on out and have some fun.

Each participating business must have employee(s) as their team, with one person outside of the business to compete in the sidewalk chalk competition. This is all about Bragging Rights!

The Main Street Chalk Off will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at 10Tavern in Thurmont. They will have the chalk, so just email them at mlittle@thurmontstaff.com to register and show up. There is no rain