The Soundtrack of Summer

by Aditi Dhananjaya, High School Student

Summer rarely announces itself in an obvious way. It does not arrive like the turn of a calendar page or a temperature change by a single degree. A lot of the time, it shows up through sound first. Long before anyone ever says “it feels like summer,” there is something in the air that signals it has arrived. It might be faint at first. It might be a jingle in the distance that cuts through the quiet afternoon. It might be a low hum of the return of something familiar. We don’t always notice it right away, but once we do, it is hard to ignore. It turns into the background noise of the next few months.

One of the most recognizable sounds is that of the ice cream truck. It doesn’t need to be seen for people to know it is near. The music carries through neighborhoods in a way that feels almost out of place. For a few minutes, everything else pauses. Conversations are stopped mid-sentence. Kids look up. Adults pretend not to care, even when they do. There is something about that sound that feels tied more to anticipation than ice cream itself. It embodies the idea of running outside quickly enough to be treated with a summer delight. That sound tends to belong to a specific kind of memory. They aren’t dramatic ones, just small ones that stick anyway. We stand barefoot on the warm pavement, trying to decide fast enough, so the truck doesn’t leave.

Then, there are pool sounds. If the ice cream truck is about anticipation, pools are about being in the middle of it. There is a specific echo that the water makes when it is hit. It is not a quiet sound. Laughter bounces off water in a way that feels louder than it should be. Everything becomes layered: footsteps on wet concrete, jumps into the deep end, and the constant movement in the water. Pools have a way of making time feel less structured. Hours disappear into seconds, and the sound of water becomes almost repetitive. It is the kind of noise that doesn’t ask to be remembered but just is.

If the pool belongs to the middle of summer days, fireworks belong to the end. They are usually tied to a specific date, specifically in July. But the sound carries beyond that single moment. Fireworks are in no way subtle. They cut through everything. A faint pause before the next one exploding brings the wait that makes the next sound feel even louder. From far away, they sound like cracks in the sky, disconnected from anything real.

Up close, they are sharp and overwhelming. No matter what, the sound is what people remember. Each explosion feels like it hits the chest before it reaches the ears. Fireworks have a strange way of making people quiet. Even in the largest of crowds, there is a shared pause before the next one starts. It is one of the few times that silence feels intentional. It is as though everyone is waiting for the same thing at the same time. The night becomes filled with sound over and over again until it is suddenly over.

Between these bigger moments, summer is eternally filled with smaller sounds that often go unnoticed: the buzz of insects in the heat, the mowing of lawns in the late afternoon, doors opening and closing as people move in and out of houses. These sounds do not stand out on their own, but together they build a background noise that only belongs to one season.

As the day slows down, everything shifts again. Evenings have their own sound as conversations get quieter and the music from the neighbor’s house gets more distant. The energy from earlier in the day turns into something softer now.

At nighttime, crickets take over. Their sound is consistent, repetitive, and one of the clearest signals that the day has ended. It produces a feeling that doesn’t have excitement attached to it, filling the space that louder sounds leave empty.

These sounds mean close to nothing individually. However, they mark time. People rarely remember the events of an entire summer clearly. They remember fragments of it: a jingle down the street, water splashing, a burst of noise lighting up a July sky. These sounds become shortcuts to reach summer. This season is often described in terms of heat or sunlight. But there is just as much that isn’t spoken about. It has its own tune, building itself up quietly in the background until it becomes familiar enough to be recognized instantly. Soon after, it ends almost without notice. The sounds fade or are replaced by others. They don’t truly disappear. They stay stored somewhere, ready to return the next time the world is ready to get loud in the same way again.