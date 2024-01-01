The Seasons of Friendship

Alisha Yocum

September is Friendship Month, so it has me thinking about all the friendships throughout my lifetime. My mind drifts back first to elementary school—the friends made on playgrounds or while working together on class projects. We shared birthday parties and sleepovers, and before long, their families felt like an extension of my own.

Some people are fortunate enough to carry those childhood bonds through a lifetime. My husband, for example, met his best friend in pre-school, and they remain close today. My own path looked different—by middle and high school, friendships shifted, and new ones came into my life. Still, whether they lasted for years or only a season, each friend left a lasting impression on me in some way.

As I moved into college and the workforce, colleagues often became friends. It makes sense—many of us spend more hours with co-workers than with our own families.

After becoming a mother, I soon realized that my kids would determine my circle of friends. From school, to sports, to church, friendships naturally developed as we spent many hours working fundraisers or attending sporting events. They always say it takes a village to raise a child, and you soon learn that the people you spend all these hours with will be the ones to help you in a time of need.

Though I’m not yet near retirement, I admire how retirees around me find new connections—whether through hobbies they now have time to enjoy or through volunteer work with local organizations. It’s a reminder that friendship truly has a place in every stage of life.

And it’s more than just social comfort—friendship is good for our health. According to the Mayo Clinic, strong friendships provide a sense of belonging, reduce stress, improve happiness, and help us cope with life’s challenges. Friends encourage us, inspire us, and walk with us through both celebrations and hardships.

So, as we celebrate Friendship Month, take a moment to appreciate the friends who have walked alongside you in different seasons of life. And in this issue, we invite you to enjoy stories from our readers who were eager to share their own journeys of friendship.