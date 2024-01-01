The “Ritchie Revitalization” Continues

James Rada, Jr.

Although Fort Ritchie closed as a military base in 1998, its best days may still be yet to come. The area began as the Buena Vista Ice Company, the southernmost ice company in the country. Then, in the early 1900s, it became a Maryland National Guard camp, and then an Army camp beginning in World War II. Now, it is quickly becoming a community.

John Krumpotich was dismayed when he moved to the Cascade area in 2021 and saw the historic buildings decaying. After purchasing the fort property, he began reviving the 500-acre property.

“It’s a stunning area, and we saw the potential for where things could go with it,” Krumpotich said.

The fort is now thriving as businesses continue to open on the property, and homes are being renovated and rented out.

“It has taken off a lot faster than we imagined it would,” Krumpotich said.

Fort Ritchie now has 20 businesses operating on the property, including a tap room, museum, health center, and community center.

The most recent business to open is Harshman Advanced Development, which opened in October 2024. Early this year, you can expect to see two new businesses get up and running. Sweet Times Bakery will offer fresh-baked goods to customers, and Ritchie Rations will be an old-time general store, focusing on natural foods.

About half of the finger buildings have been renovated, with plans to also do the rest. They are rented as apartments or short-term Airbnb stays. There is also Whistling Ridge, where 75 rental homes are located.

Krumpotich said that the goal is to restore the fort to its former glory. “Our focus is not on building new. If it’s standing, we’re going to fix it.”

The historic stone structures and their architecture bring a unique feel and look to the area, which Krumpotich is working to save and rehabilitate. He has been helped in this regard with a $15 million tax credit from the State of Maryland.

“It is not hard to sell this place to either businesses or residents,” Krumpotich said.

For residents, the fort is centrally located between Frederick, Hagerstown, Chambersburg, and Gettysburg, making it a short trip for any services not yet available on the property.

Even short-term residents and visitors are plentiful as people come to the area for weddings at Lakeside Hall, skiing at Liberty, hiking on the Appalachian Trail, or simply enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Because of the area’s history as an army fort, it has plenty of capacity to accommodate business and residential growth. However, Krumpotich noted that the infrastructure is aging and needs to be updated and/or replaced, which is part of the Ritchie revitalization.

The old Barrick buildings are being renovated at Fort Ritchie in Cascade, with many already occupied by businesses or residents.

The Tap Room is one of the newly restored buildings and businesses to open at the historic Fort Ritchie site.