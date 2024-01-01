By E. Catherine Curtis

Catoctin Banner staff writer Richard D. L. Fulton, the author of “Maryland: The Age of Rock ‘n Roll,” also dabbled in Maryland’s rock ‘n roll era when, at age 15, he had formed a group entitled The Nautiloids, with himself as lead guitarist, and composed Nautiloid Reef and Nautiloid Surf. The group recorded the demos at Edgewood Recording Studio in Washington. D.C. in 1966.

After the Nautiloids disbanded in 1966, Fulton continued to compose more songs in the 1960s for other entertainment and recording groups.

Even after the Nautiloids ceased to exist, Fulton’s original recordings were featured in two subsequent albums, Signed D.C., and Concussion. Over the years, his original recordings, and versions recorded by other groups in the Netherlands, France, Canada, and the United States, have been featured on a number of various record albums.

For 45 years, Fulton was little aware that his songs had continued to “live on,” until he was contacted by Norton Records in New York, wanting to re-release his original two recordings on an actual label (rather than the studio’s demo label) for the first time. The record was then re-released as a 45-rpm collector’s edition, still being sold today, as are all of the various other albums.

Photo: Richard D. L. Fulton with single and albums, featuring his 1965 recordings. Photo by E. Catherine Curtis.