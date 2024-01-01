The Catoctin Banner’s First-Ever Photo Contest

Calling all photographers—amateurs and pros alike! Show off your best shots of local landscapes and get a chance to be featured in our newspaper. The submission deadline is January 18, 2026.

How It Works:

Submit your vertical, print-quality photo (horizontal photos cannot be accepted as photo needs to fit our cover format).

Our newspaper staff will select the top finalists.

Readers vote for their favorite photo!

Grand Prize: The photo with the most votes will be featured on the cover of The Catoctin Banner, and the photographer will be interviewed and celebrated within the pages of that issue, as well as receive a $25.00 gift card from the advertiser of their choice.

Don’t miss your chance to showcase the beauty of our community—start snapping today!

Submit your photos at https://bit.ly/CBPhoto26