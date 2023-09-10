The Catoctin Banner’s 1st Annual Photo Contest!

Thank you to all our readers who submitted entries to our very first Catoctin Banner Photography Contest!

This year’s theme, Local Landscapes, invited photographers to capture the beauty of our region in a vertical format. We received many submissions from across the tri-state area, showcasing the incredible scenery right in our own backyard. Narrowing the field to just ten finalists was no easy task.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner! Visit https://bit.ly/TCBPhoto26 or scan the QR code (right) to cast your vote. Votes must be submitted by February 14. The winning photograph will be featured on the cover of our March Issue.

Image #1

Carrie Bankard – “Where Our Pasture Meets the Mountains”

Image #2

Dennis Bass – “Sundown on Main Street”

Image #3

Debbie Wivell – “Eyler’s Valley Chapel”

Image #4

Noelle Hallman – “Evening Fog and Fading Light”

Image #5

Taylor Brown – “Fall Foliage in Gettysburg”

Image #6

Bob Jester – “Owens Creek Catoctin Mountain”

Image #7

Sally Joyner Giffin – “Summer Beauty”

Image #8

Andrea Mannix – “Independence Day Sunrise with Round Straw Bale”

Image #9

Steven Sanders – “Reflections of Fall”

Image #10

Tiffany Sweeney – “God’s Country”