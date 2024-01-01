The Burlap Door Opens in Taneytown

Alisha Yocum

As her craft space in her basement started overflowing, Stephanie Fish of Westminster knew it was the right time to take her hobby to the next level! “Growing up, my mom was very crafty,” Fish said. As a child, she spent many hours doing crafts, decorating for the holidays, and wrapping gifts with her mom.

As an adult, Fish couldn’t find wreaths and decorations that had the “wow” factor that she wanted for her home, so she started making her own wreaths. Fish says she was inspired to start making wreaths for others after delivery drivers kept asking her where she bought the wreaths that hung on her front door.

Soon Fish was doing vendor shows all over the tri-state. After seven years, Fish knew now was the time to open a storefront. As a Florida native, Fish has loved the small-town charm of Taneytown since moving to Maryland and knew it would be a perfect place to open her permanent location.

Fish specializes in burlap wreaths but also offers a variety of other types of wreaths, tablescapes, small gifts, and gift-wrapping services. While the shop is filled with ready-to-purchase décor, Fish also does custom orders. The wreaths typically start at $45.00.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Fish encourages spouses to utilize her gift-wrapping services. Whether you don’t have time or just don’t like wrapping, The Burlap Door does all the work for you. Gifts can be wrapped while you wait or dropped off and picked up later.

As a small-business owner, Fish also has a few items on consignment from other local artists and will be hosting vendor markets in her store. The first event will be Cupid’s Corner on February 8 and 9 and will include a variety of local vendors. The hope is that with events like these, local businesses can collaborate to build up the downtown area.

The Burlap Door is located at 1 York Street, and is open Monday through Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit her website at www.burlapdoor.com or follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theburlapdoorboutique.

Owner Stephanie Fish holds some of her wreaths in the new store front of The Burlap Door in Taneytown.