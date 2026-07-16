The Briefing Room is a Place to Unwind & Relax

By James Rada Jr.

The Briefing Room at Fort Ritchie opened on July 4, as the former Army base, which served as a military intelligence training center during World War II, continues its revitalization into a small civilian community and small business center. The bar is located in one of the original “finger buildings” on Barrick Avenue.

“This building was originally one of the kitchens when the National Guard was here,” co-owner Jerome Kiefer said. “When it was part of the Army base, it was an administrative building.”

And prior to the Kiefers opening the Briefing Room, the building housed the Sweet Time Bakery.

Although Fort Ritchie already has a taproom and winery, Jerome had a different vision for a bar, where people could drink craft cocktails and eat from an elevated small-plate menu.

“We wanted this to be a cozy place where people could talk,” said Corrie Kiefer, Jerome’s wife. “This is the perfect night spot.”

And so far, that seems to be working, as customers comment on the “different vibe” the Briefing Room has.

Entering the Briefing Room, you feel as if you are entering an intimate lounge, where you can relax after a hard day’s work. The seating is comfortable. You can order a drink and an appetizer and just unwind.

“Everyone who comes in is impressed with the building and the vibe here,” Corrie said.

They have been drawing customers not only from Cascade but also from Waynesboro, Hagerstown, Gettysburg, and Penn National. They also attract tourists who come to the base for an event or to visit the museum.

“You have to go to Frederick to find a nice cocktail bar like this,” Jerome said.

The Briefing Room offers signature and classic cocktails, including the “Ritchie Revival,” True Standard Signature Vodka infused with Earl Grey, honey, lemon, and thyme. There is also a variety of local small and craft beers and wines. Even if you don’t drink, you can enjoy a variety of mocktails while still enjoying the ambiance of the place.

The appetizers include a deviled egg sampler plate, charcuterie, Reuben empanadas, and more.

As the Kiefers continue to try to grow their business, they are considering adding live acoustic music, history talks, and private events.

“We are trying to make this a place you want to come visit,” Corrie said.

The Briefing Room is open Thursday through Sunday. To find out more information, visit their website at www.thebriefingroomfortritchie.com.

The Briefing Room, housed in an original “finger building,” stands on the historic grounds of Fort Ritchie in Cascade, once home to the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Training Center during World War II.

Owners Jerome and Corrie Kiefer stand inside The Briefing Room, created to be a place where people can come and relax, enjoy craft cocktails, and eat from an elevated small-plate menu.