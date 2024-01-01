Taste of the Past

Maxine Troxell



This 1960s retro recipe for Baked Alaska will have you reminiscing about Beatles songs and go-go boots! It combines buttery, rich pound cake; creamy ice cream; and fluffy meringue, for a dessert that is not only delicious, but also makes an impressive ending to any dinner. You can use your own pound cake recipe or use a store-bought pound cake such as Sara Lee. You can substitute the ice cream for your favorite flavors. I like peppermint ice cream around Christmas time. Hope you enjoy this fabulous dessert.

Baked Alaska

Ingredients

16 oz. frozen pound cake, thawed

½ cup strawberry ice cream, softened

1 tablespoon meringue powder

⅛ teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

½ cup vanilla ice cream, softened

½ cup chocolate ice cream, softened

¼ cup cold water

1/ 3 cup granulated sugar

Directions

Thaw the frozen pound cake for at least 10 minutes. Slice lengthwise into two even layers.

Scoop ice cream into three rows down the length of the pound cake. Top with the second layer.

WRAP in plastic wrap and place back into the tin. Place in freezer until ready to use.

COMBINE meringue powder, water, and sugar in the bowl of your electric mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment. WHIP for 5 minutes.

ADD flavor extract and whip for an additional 5-10 minutes. The meringue should be stiff but still spreadable.

SPREAD meringue all over the pound cake, or put into a piping bag with a large open tip and pipe all over the pound cake.

Use a small kitchen torch to TOAST the meringue if desired. Alternatively, you can put it in the oven at 475 degrees for 1-2 minutes (watch carefully through the oven window).

If you are putting this Pound Cake Baked Alaska in the oven, be sure that the meringue covers the pound cake and ice cream entirely. The meringue acts as a barrier to prevent the ice cream from melting immediately.

You can substitute meringue in this recipe with a jar (or two) of marshmallow fluff.



