Supporting Small Businesses Through the Winter Months

As winter settles across our area, many small businesses face one of the most challenging stretches of the year. Shorter days, unpredictable weather, and tighter household budgets can slow foot traffic and sales, especially for locally owned shops, restaurants, and service providers that form the backbone of our communities.

Despite these challenges, community support can make a significant difference!

One of the simplest ways to help is to shop locally whenever possible. Choosing a locally owned store over a large online retailer keeps dollars circulating within the community, supporting local jobs and services. Even small purchases add up and provide business owners with much-needed revenue during slower months.

Gift cards are another effective way to show support. They provide immediate cash flow for businesses while allowing customers to redeem services or products later in the year. Many Maryland businesses also offer winter specials, bundled services, or loyalty programs that benefit both customers and owners.

Residents can also help by spreading the word. Sharing a favorite local business on social media, leaving positive online reviews, or recommending them to friends and family increases visibility during a season when walk-in traffic may be limited.

Dining locally remains especially important during the colder months. Ordering takeout, dining in during slower hours, or choosing a local café or bakery helps restaurants weather the seasonal slowdown. For service-based businesses, scheduling winter maintenance, classes, or consultations can provide steady work during the off-season.

Finally, patience and understanding go a long way. Weather delays, staffing challenges, and supply issues can be more common in winter. Supporting small businesses with kindness and flexibility helps foster strong relationships that extend well beyond the season.

As we go to print, we are expecting a large snowstorm, which will impact all our local businesses, so supporting our local small businesses in the upcoming weeks will be crucial. Of course, don’t forget all the locally owned businesses that advertise with us. Without them, this community paper would not be possible!