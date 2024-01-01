Stars, Stripes & Celebration Youth Art Contest Winners Announced

By Alisha Yocum

The Catoctin Banner was excited to partner with the Town of Thurmont and the Town of Emmitsburg for our first-ever youth art contest! As our nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, young artists were invited to showcase their creativity and patriotism through artwork celebrating the United States.

The judges were impressed not only by the artistic talent displayed, but also by the thoughtfulness and originality behind each submission.

Thank you to all of the students who participated, as well as the families, teachers, and community members who encouraged these young artists. While we did not have any middle school or high school submissions, you all helped make this inaugural contest a tremendous success.

Please help us congratulate our first-place winners, who all received a goodie bag, certificate, and gift certificate for ice cream!

Archer Sweckard

Grade: K

Sabillasville Environmental School

Archer Sweckard said he was thinking about what people typically see at birthday parties, which is what gave him the idea to add balloons to his artwork and, of course, what represents America more than the Bald Eagle! His artwork included a combination of markers and pastels, which gave his artwork texture and dimension.

Sweckard’s favorite subjects are Art and P.E., and Sweckard can be found drawing a lot around the house.

“I just look around outside and draw what I see,” Sweckard answered, when asked if he had a favorite thing to draw.

When he is not creating art, Sweckard said he enjoys relaxing on the couch, playing with legos, and making creations with whatever he can find around the house.

Sophie Robinson

Grade: 2

Thurmont Primary School

Sophie Robinson’s artwork stood out to the judges because of its strong concept. While she noticed many of her classmates were creating pieces centered around the American flag, Robinson wanted to take a different approach. Although she eventually incorporated a flag into the background of her artwork, her primary goal was to highlight inclusion.

“In America, everyone is included no matter what their skin color is,” Robinson said, when describing the inspiration behind her piece.

Robinson loves crafting and drawing, with her favorite medium being acrylic paint. When she is not doing art, she loves playing the drums, playing field hockey, and listening to music. Weezer is one of her favorite bands to listen to, and she has even attended a concert.

Mackenzie Hazelwood

Grade: 3

Lewistown Elementary School

Mackenzie Hazelwood used a creative mix of materials to design a patriotic ice cream sundae that caught the attention of the judges. When asked about her inspiration, Hazelwood explained that ice cream has a complex history, which she thought matched our country.

To bring her vision to life, Hazelwood incorporated a variety of recycled materials she found around her home, including pieces of a Happy Meal box, tissue boxes, and scraps of paper. The mixed-media approach added texture, depth, and originality to her artwork that the judges loved.

Art is Hazelwood’s favorite subject in school. When she is not creating a masterpiece, she enjoys music, playing the recorder and singing in chorus, attending Girl Scout events, reading comic books, and even writes her own stories! (look for her work in a future issue of the newspaper).

Hailey Weber

Grade: 5

Thurmont Elementary School

Hailey Weber created a unique piece made of marshmallow peeps—yes, the kind you eat! She says her inspiration came to her after she attended the ‘Peep Show’ in the spring, where all the artwork is created from peeps.

“It was really cool seeing a spaceship, otter and crab made out of peeps,” she said.

To create the American flag, Weber had to spray paint the peeps multiple times to get the effect she wanted before gluing the peeps onto her canvas.

While Weber enjoys art, she also likes her P.E. classes. So, it is no surprise that when she is not creating art or crafting, you will find her on the field playing soccer. This fall, she will be playing flag football for the first time. She also enjoys spending time with her two dogs and participating in Girl Scouts.