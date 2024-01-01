Seton Center: Strengthening the Community, One Neighbor at a Time

By Ronald Aruldass, Marketing & Volunteering Manager at Seton Center

In Northern Frederick County, Maryland, and Southern Adams County, Pennsylvania, many families face daily challenges that can feel overwhelming—from putting food on the table to managing unexpected financial emergencies. Seton Center, a nonprofit organization based in Emmitsburg, is dedicated to providing hope, support, and essential resources to neighbors in need.

Founded on the principles of compassion and community, Seton Center operates in the spirit of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, emphasizing respect, dignity, and collaboration. Its mission is not only to meet immediate needs but also to empower individuals and families to achieve long-term stability and self-sufficiency. “We work with neighbors, not just for them,” the organization emphasizes, reflecting its commitment to partnership and community engagement.

At the heart of Seton Center’s services is food assistance. The center hosts regular food distribution programs that provide groceries and fresh produce to families facing food insecurity. For many households, this support eases financial strain and ensures access to nutritious meals.

Beyond food support, Seton Center offers emergency assistance for rent, utilities, and other urgent needs, helping families navigate financial crises and avoid homelessness or service disruptions. The center also operates seasonal programs such as Helping Hands, which provides holiday meals, school supplies, and other essentials, ensuring families can celebrate special occasions with dignity and care.

A cornerstone of Seton Center’s mission is its Thrift Store, which plays a vital role in both community access and funding outreach services. The store offers affordable clothing, household items, furniture, and more to the public. All proceeds from the sale of donated goods directly support Seton Center’s Outreach Office and are reinvested back into the community through food assistance, emergency aid, and support programs. The Thrift Store not only promotes sustainability and affordability but also serves as a powerful engine for community impact.

In addition, Seton Center provides educational and wellness programs, including job skills training, life management workshops, and access to adult dental care through the DePaul Dental Program—services that address long-term health and stability.