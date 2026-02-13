Sara Kep’s Kitchen Makes Debut on Maryland Farm & Harvest

Alisha Yocum

Sara Kep, owner of Sara Kep’s Kitchen in Thurmont, saw her dream come true after starring in the “Farm to Skillet” segment of Maryland Farm & Harvest. The show, which airs on PBS, has reached more than 19 million viewers since its debut in 2013 and showcases agriculture-related stories from across the state.

Robert Ferrier, series producer of Maryland Farm & Harvest, said he first met Kep at the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout. Kep had entered a contest through the Maryland Department of Agriculture and was selected as one of 10 chefs from across the state to cook at the event. It was there that she agreed to film the segment and help highlight agriculture in Frederick County.

In the episode, which aired February 24, camera crews followed Kep through the Thurmont Farmers Market as she selected fresh ingredients from local farms. She then returned to her kitchen, transforming those locally sourced products into two signature dishes: an elevated steak sandwich with caramelized onions and roasted tomatoes, along with her grandmother’s basil potato salad.

Kep sourced her ingredients from several local vendors, including Chestnut Hill Farms in Smithsburg for onions and lettuce; Twin Bears Bakery in Frederick for sourdough bread; Pete’s Produce in Thurmont for potatoes and tomatoes; and Deer Run Farm in Emmitsburg for sirloin steak.

“The only things used in the recipes that did not come from a local business were the mayo, vinegar, salt, and pepper,” Kep said.

After shopping at the market, Kep and the crew returned to her kitchen, where she demonstrated how to prepare and cook the dishes. Ferrier said Kep did a great job engaging with the camera. In addition to her culinary skills, he was especially impressed by how genuine her relationships were with vendors at the Thurmont Farmers Market.

Denny Willard of Chestnut Hill Farms said, “Segments like these put the period at the end of the sentence…it allows people to see things full circle.”

Kep, a regular at the market, said her culinary training always emphasized, “Take care of the people who take care of you.”

A lifelong Frederick County resident, she was raised attending agricultural events and has long appreciated farmers and knowing where her food comes from.

“It was really an honor to highlight as many local farms and businesses as I could by purchasing products for the show,” she said.

The episode also features a brief interaction between Kep and a local crepe vendor who is deaf, further highlighting her authenticity and connection to the community. Kep’s grandparents are both deaf, and she is currently completing her American Sign Language (ASL) certificate through Frederick Community College. She hopes the clip will inspire the Girl Scout troop she leads at the Maryland School for the Deaf.

If you missed the original airing, the episode will rebroadcast on Friday, February 27, at 7:30 p.m. on MPT-2, and Sunday, March 1, at 6:00 a.m. on MPT. It is also available to stream on demand through the PBS app or at mpt.org/video.

To learn more about Sara Kep’s Kitchen, visit www.sarakepskitchen.com.

A Twin Bears Bakery employee, MPT videographer Tim Pugh, and Chef Sara Kephart during Maryland Farm Harvest production at the Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market.

Chef Sara Kephart shows off her elevated steak sandwiches with basil potato salad, made in her kitchen in Thurmont.