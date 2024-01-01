Rural Historic Preservation Grants Available to Frederick County Property Owners

Owners of eligible historic properties in rural Frederick County will soon have the opportunity to apply for funding to help preserve and restore their historic buildings.

Frederick County’s Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program will begin accepting applications September 1 through November 30, 2026. Grant awards are expected to be announced in early spring 2027.

The competitive program offers grants of up to $50,000 for exterior projects that stabilize, rehabilitate, restore, or preserve historic buildings.

“Preserving Frederick County’s rural historic sites protects our heritage and sense of place,” said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “These grants provide support to property owners who are committed to safeguarding our history for future generations.”

To qualify, properties must be located in an unincorporated area of Frederick County and either be listed on the county Register of Historic Places or located within a County-designated historic district. Properties must also be in good standing with the County.

Properties not yet designated may still be eligible, but the Historic Preservation Commission must determine their eligibility before an application is submitted. A determination letter must be included with the grant application.

Funding may be used for eligible exterior preservation work, but grants will not cover projects that have already been completed or are already underway.

New construction, landscaping, and projects that do not meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Treatment of Historic Properties are also ineligible.

The County will host several informational workshops to help prospective applicants understand the program and application process. Applicants are required to attend one workshop and must register in advance.

Workshop dates include: September 1 at noon — Virtual; September 9 at noon — Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road; September 10 at 6:30 p.m. — Virtual; September 23 at 5:30 p.m. — C. Burr Artz Library, Trust Conference Room; October 5 at 7:00 p.m. — Virtual.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

Property owners interested in applying or learning more about eligibility and program requirements can visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/HPGrant. Questions may also be directed to Amanda Whitmore, Historic Preservation Planner, at AWhitmore@FrederickCountyMD.gov.