Old Line Leather Lids Brings Unique Fire Helmet Services to Emmitsburg

Alisha Yocum

Emmitsburg welcomed Old Line Leather Lids with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 East Main Street on February 15. Mayor Frank Davis attended the event, expressing his enthusiasm for this one-of-a-kind business choosing Emmitsburg as its home.

Co-owners Nick and Brooke DeVries started Old Line Leather Lids six years ago in their kitchen, later expanding into their basement as demand quickly grew. During this expansion, Derek Rosensteel joined the team, eventually becoming a co-owner.

Specializing in fire helmet restoration, brim replacements, repainting, and custom refinishing, the shop takes pride in personalizing helmets to each firefighter’s preferences. They also offer retro brass restorations, hardware replacements, and custom fire helmet upgrades. With both Nick and Derek serving as career and volunteer firefighters, their expertise and passion are evident in every project.

In addition to helmet restoration, Old Line Leather Lids sells GoPro camera mounts with flashlights, allowing firefighters to record their experiences in action—a valuable tool for training.

Although the decision to set up shop in Emmitsburg wasn’t solely based on its proximity to the National Fire Academy, which draws nearly 98,000 firefighters annually, the location is expected to become a popular stop for visiting firefighters nationwide.

Demand for their services is already high, with a waitlist for certain customizations—a testament to their quality craftsmanship and dedication to the fire service community.