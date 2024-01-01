North County Supply Opens in Emmitsburg

Alisha Yocum

With spring just around the corner, North County Supply in Emmitsburg is ready to become your go-to destination for lawn and garden essentials, home décor, gifts, and more!

Owners Chris and Destiny Pratt opened the store in November 2024, and they have been hard at work renovating and expanding their location at 16663 Old Emmitsburg Road in Emmitsburg. The building served as the launch site for their other business, Maryland Excavation LLC. Wanting to better serve the community, the couple created North County Supply to bridge the gap between their excavation and construction services and retail offerings.

Outside, the store will offer a variety of bulk landscaping and gardening materials, including plants, flowers, mulch, pea gravel, and river rock. Inside, customers can browse an eclectic mix of home décor, camping accessories, clothing, and a dedicated kids’ corner—truly something for everyone!

As Emmitsburg residents, Destiny and Chris understand the limited shopping options in the area. Their goal is to bring convenience and quality products to the northern part of the county.

Beyond retail, North County Supply plans to host community events, including food trucks and a Mother’s Day celebration.

“We really want to be involved in the community,” Destiny shared.

As the weather warms up, be sure to visit North County Supply, where you’ll always be greeted with a friendly smile. The store hours are Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday: 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday: 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.northcosupply.com or follow them on Facebook for updates.