Nonprofit Brings Free Clothing and Supplies to Northern Frederick County

Alisha Yocum

Jennifer Zimmer has always dreamed of starting a nonprofit to support those in need. After more than 20 years as a social worker, she witnessed firsthand the daily struggles many families face.

“When people needed help, they were just given numbers,” Zimmer recalled. “But if you’re asking for help, you need it in that moment. You should be able to walk away with something.”

That dream became a reality after Zimmer’s position was eliminated due to downsizing. Encouraged by her husband to “go for it,” she founded Helping Hands and Caring Hearts (HHCH), which will celebrate its third anniversary this August.

With six locations across the region, HHCH’s newest store opened at 224 N. Church Street, Suite E, in Thurmont. This location exclusively serves current residents of Northern Frederick County.

The store provides free clothing, shoes, hygiene items, diapers, wipes, and more to individuals and families in need. Zimmer understands that pride and embarrassment can often prevent people from seeking help, which is why HHCH operates differently: No personal data is collected.

“Just stop in and ask for what you need,” said Zimmer.

Beyond meeting daily needs, HHCH also spreads joy during the holidays—providing toys at Christmas and Easter baskets each spring.

The organization partners with groups like the Seton Center in Emmitsburg to ensure families have access to essential resources year-round.

HHCH is entirely volunteer-run and relies solely on donations. Zimmer herself does not receive a salary.

Community members can support the mission by donating clothing during regular business hours or by sending monetary contributions to: Helping Hands and Caring Hearts, 12428 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, MD 21770.



For those in need, the Thurmont location is open Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.