New Goodwill Opens in Thurmont

Old One Will Also Stay Open For Now

James Rada Jr.

Dozens of people showed up to wait in line in the rain on February 6 for the new Goodwill store in Thurmont to open.

After three meetings for planning and approvals, the new, larger Goodwill retail store opened its new location on Thurmont Boulevard next to Weis and Taco Bell/KFC. As soon as the ribbon was cut to open the store, people began walking into the new store that is not only more than three times larger than the Goodwill store on East Main Street, but the ceilings are also higher, creating a more open shopping experience.

And customers were enjoying checking out the new store as they walked around with their carts filled with clothes, shoes, games, electronics, and more.

Russell Yates of Thurmont was one of the shoppers checking out the deals. “It’s a nice-looking store, and they have a lot of merchandise,” he said.

Although the new location on nearly 3 acres in the Thurmont Business Park is not as conveniently located for people to walk to, it is located near other businesses.

Anne McMahon came from Frederick to shop at the new store for the grand opening. She does a lot of shopping in Goodwill stores, looking for deals for her antique business. “It’s a nice store. It’s very impressive, and it has a great selection,” she said.

The new location has 70 parking spaces, including four handicapped parking spaces. It also has a donation center, which is key to helping the store stay stocked. It provides employment for 30 people. Proceeds from the store help Goodwill Monocacy Valley in its mission of providing Veteran services.

“We hope to pull from a lot of other points,” said Holly Schor, Goodwill Monocacy Valley Executive Director. “We have Weis right next door. People can shop there and then come here to shop.”

Schor said that, for now, the old store on East Main Street will remain open since the lease doesn’t end until 2027. This means customers can enjoy double the selection of goods for another two years.

The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place on the grand opening of the new Goodwill store in Thurmont.



Rain doesn’t deter dozens of people from waiting in line for the grand opening to see the new Goodwill store in Thurmont.