New Catoctin High School Distinguished Graduates Inducted at 10th Annual Ceremony

Zo Wetzel, CHS Student

Catoctin High School (CHS) Class of 2026 was invited to witness the 10th Annual Distinguished Graduates Induction Ceremony on November 25, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. The event—presented by the Catoctin High School Distinguished Graduate Organization—serves to honor CHS graduates who have found success in the following areas: arts and humanities, athletics, business, and public service.

Former staff members of Catoctin are also eligible for recognition. Doug Young, one of Catoctin High’s science teachers, gave his voice to the event as the Master of Ceremonies. All physical awards were presented by Principal Jennifer Clements and PTSA President Jennifer O’Connell.

The ceremony commenced with junior Logan Abarca’s performance of the National Anthem, which he played on the electric guitar. Abarca was the only junior invited to partake in the ceremony, with all of the other student participants being seniors. At Catoctin, he is a member of the Music Honors Society, as well as the exclusive Jazz Band Club.

Once the anthem had concluded, Addyson Bruchey stepped up to the podium. She welcomed the many attendees of the event, from students to honorees and their families. She was also the one to introduce Catoctin High School Principal Jennifer Clements. Clements briefly took over the microphone to deliver some opening remarks. “This event is always a great opportunity to celebrate what makes this school and this community so special…[this year’s Distinguished Graduates] used the skills and the knowledge that they built up here at Catoctin as the starting point for their careers and service that have positively impacted our community and beyond.”

Since Clements was assigned principal of Catoctin High in 2019, she has been a vocal supporter of the Distinguished Graduate Organization. The annual nominees are living proof that even though Catoctin is a small school, its alumni can still go on to accomplish great feats after graduation.

After reclaiming the microphone, Addyson Bruchey began to relay the history of the Distinguished Graduate Organization. She read: “The Distinguished Graduate Organization was established in June of 2015 with the purpose of recognizing graduates of Catoctin High School who have made a difference locally in the state and or in the nation.”

Bruchey is a member of the National Art Honors Society and is currently dual-enrolled in high school and college courses.

2025’s Former Catoctin Staff Member Honorees were Jack Newkirk and Phil Caruso.

Newkirk was introduced by Unified Sports athlete Chase Jackson: “Jack Newkirk retired this past July after 34 years in education, spending the past 13 years as the assistant principal at the Frederick County Career and Technology Center…[he] also served as the principal of Catoctin High School from 2005 to 2010.”

Newkirk’s career is defined by decades of achievement. From 1991 to 2002, he earned college degrees in Business Education, Business, and Leadership in Teaching. In 2010, he was crowned Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Student Councils. His leadership endeavors continue with his work at Zion Lutheran Church, where he serves as vice president of the church council.

Caruso was introduced by National Honors Society and Mock Trial member Owen Furry: “Phil [Caruso] was a counselor at Catoctin High School from 2000 to 2013, and a volunteer baseball coach from 2003 to 2013. While helping under Head Coach Mike Franklin, Catoctin captured its first-ever state baseball title in 2013.” Until his senior year of high school, Caruso didn’t know that he wanted to pursue education and athletics. Despite this, he’s gone on to work at numerous elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges, and universities. His career continues even today, as he volunteers as a baseball coach at Garrett College. Caruso’s hard work has inducted him into five Athletic Halls of Fame.

This year’s Arts and Humanities Honoree was Jordan “Jordi” Trey. Trey was introduced by National Art Honors Society and National Journalism Honors Society member Zachary Williams: “Jordi Trey is the founder and exclusive owner of Moto Motion Entertainment. Before founding Moto Motion, Jordi began his performing career at the age of 18 years old…” Since the beginning of Trey’s career, he has found success as a stuntman. He has worked with massive production companies, including Feld Entertainment, Netflix Studios, and Paramount Studios. His newest professional endeavor has been founding Moto Motion, his own production company. Alongside a team of industry experts, Trey has secured a bright future for the project. Moto Motion achieved a 400 percent growth in revenue after just one year in business.

The Public Service Honorees this year were Alisha Yocum and Frank Davis.

Yocum was introduced by a member of nearly every Honors Society offered at Catoctin High, Tatiana Owens: “Alisha Yocum spent almost 20 years in the nonprofit sector…before becoming the owner and publisher of The Catoctin Banner in 2024. Her passion for serving others began early, volunteering as a child at her church, St. Mark’s Lutheran in Sabillasville.” Yocum has filled volunteer roles in Catoctin Youth Football & Cheer, Catoctin Youth Basketball, and the Thurmont Little League. When Frederick County Public Schools announced their decision to close Sabillasville Elementary School, Yocum led the local community—comprised of parents, educators, and civilians—as they formulated a plan to introduce a new institution in Sabillasville: Sabillasville Environmental School. Yocum has served as president of the Board of Directors since the school began operations.

Davis was introduced by a student teacher in Catoctin High’s Cougar Preschool, Tyler McCallion: “Frank [Davis] retired from the Federal Government in 2014, after 35 years of service. He started his Federal career at the National Emergency Training Center, where he worked from 1979 to 1994.” Davis has had an extensive, successful career in firefighting. In 2004, he became the Fire Chief of the Mount Weather Fire Department in Virginia. Previously, his highest rank had been assistant chief. Although Frank Davis has retired from his career, he continues to volunteer his time to his community as the Mayor of Emmitsburg. For 45 years, he has also been a member of the Vigilant Hose Company, where he previously served as president.

The Business Honoree was Sherry Myers, introduced by Mathematics Honors Society member Aubrey Calhoun: “Sherry Myers is the proud owner of the Thurmont Kountry Kitchen, a restaurant that serves American fare. It has become a local favorite for its consistent home-cooked meals, community support, and family atmosphere.” In 1984, Myers’ parents opened Kountry Kitchen on Water Street in Thurmont. Myers grew up assisting with the restaurant and learned many important skills, such as how to work under pressure and practice good customer service. After 30 years of operation, the establishment fell under the new ownership of Sherry and Rob Myers, who made it their mission to carry on the business. Ever since, Myers has racked up over 34 years of experience in food services and leadership.

Through dine-in and catering services, she has made Kountry Kitchen a landmark in the town of Thurmont.

About an hour after its commencement, the ceremony came to an end. The entire event was photographed by Theresa Hutchinson, and the artwork pictured on each physical award was created by Kim Flabbi.

The Distinguished Graduates Organization thanked Catoctin’s Principal, PTSA, and Sports Boosters for making the ceremony possible. Appreciation was also extended to the school’s custodial staff, who were responsible for tidying up after the event.

Former CHS Graduates and Staff were recognized as part of the CHS Distinguished Graduate Induction Ceremony.

Pictured from left: Jordan “Jordi” Trey, Alisha Yocum, Jack Newkirk, Sherry Myers, Frank Davis, and Phil Caruso.



Photo Courtesy of Theresa Hutchinson