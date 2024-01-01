New Business Brings Unique Way to Keep Guests Hydrated

Alisha Yocum

Are you looking to add a unique attraction to your next event? The Burro Bar is sure to get attention at your wedding, corporate event, or any gathering!

The mother-daughter duo, Becky and Taylor Clarke, started the business after first seeing the idea on Pinterest over 10 years ago. At the center of the business is Paco the burro, who attends your event adorned in flowers and a basket to carry beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) or party favors. Paco can also be custom dressed to match your event.

“My mom and I have always been animal lovers. When Paco the burro first came to us, we knew he had the temperament and personality for it, so we decided to go for it! said Taylor.

For more information about booking the Burro Bar, visit their website at www.burro-bar.com or visit their Facebook page (Burro Bar). Becky and Taylor Clarke with Paco, who are part of The Burro Bar, a local business that specializes in distributing beverages in a unique way at your next event.